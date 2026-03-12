Earendil Labs and WuXi Biologics Enter Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Development and Manufacturing of Bispecific/Multispecific Antibodies and ADCs

WILMINGTON, Del., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Earendil Labs, a global leader in AI-driven research and development of next-generation biologics therapeutics, and WuXi Biologics (2269.HK), a global leading Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today jointly announced the signing of a strategic collaboration agreement on the development and manufacturing of multiple novel bispecific and multispecific antibodies and ADC candidates in Earendil Labs' pipeline targeting autoimmune disease, cancer, and other diseases.

Under the agreement, WuXi Biologics will provide end-to-end biologics development and manufacturing services, including cell line development, process and bioassay development, drug product formulation development, and GMP manufacturing. The collaboration is designed to accelerate regulatory timelines, enhance CMC execution reliability, and support scalable global clinical development across Earendil Labs' programs.

WuXi Biologics has built a strong track record in developing complex biologics, particularly its technology strengths in bispecific and multispecific antibodies and ADCs. By 2025, a total of 945 projects were advancing on the company's integrated CRDMO platform, with bispecific and multispecific antibodies representing one of the fastest‑expanding categories. Leveraging next‑generation technology platforms such as the WuXia™ TrueSite targeted‑integration CHO cell line platform and the WuXiHigh™ high‑throughput formulation platform—together with expanded capabilities for high‑dose and subcutaneous delivery, including the Hyaluronidase Co‑Formulation platform and large‑volume device solutions—the company provides development pathways designed to increase efficiency, strengthen product consistency, and enable seamless scale‑up from early research through commercial manufacturing.

Jian Peng, PhD, CEO of Earendil Labs, said: "Partnering with WuXi Biologics enables us to advance our pipeline with greater speed, precision, and CMC excellence. By integrating Earendil Labs' AI-driven protein‑engineering capabilities with WuXi Biologics' deep expertise in complex biologics as well as its proven end‑to‑end development and manufacturing capabilities, we can more efficiently advance our pipeline toward clinical milestones to deliver meaningful clinical benefit and transform patient treatment."

Zhenping Zhu, MD, PhD, President & co-CEO of Earendil Labs, added: "Earendil Labs has built a robust and highly competitive pipeline within the past three years. This partnership with WuXi Biologics strengthens our ability to translate AI-driven innovation into high-quality clinical and commercial assets. WuXi Biologics' proven expertise in complex biologics and global development makes them a strong strategic partner as we build a differentiated, multi-asset therapeutic pipeline for the treatment of various human diseases."

Chris Chen, PhD, CEO of WuXi Biologics, commented, "We are delighted to enter this strategic collaboration with Earendil Labs, a company distinguished by its strong scientific leadership and innovative approach to advancing next‑generation immunotherapies. By leveraging our proven expertise across complex biologics—including bispecific and multispecific antibodies as well as ADCs—and our industry‑leading technology platforms across drug research, development and manufacturing, we aim to accelerate the advancement of Earendil Labs' innovative pipeline. Through this collaboration, we are poised to accelerate development, ensure robust and scalable manufacturing, and ultimately bring transformative therapies to patients worldwide."

About Earendil Labs

Earendil Labs is an AI-powered biotech company focusing on researching and developing next-generation innovative biologics for the treatment of autoimmune, cancer and other diseases of unmet medical needs. By combining advanced machine learning, generative protein engineering, and high-throughput experimental techniques, Earendil Labs and its affiliate Helixon Therapeutics streamline drug discovery & research process with aim of significantly accelerating drug development. Earendil Labs' proprietary integrated framework enables precise optimization of functionality, manufacturability, and developability of protein-based biologics with first-in-class and/or best-in-class potential.

For more information about Earendil Labs, please visit: www.earendil.bio.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany, Singapore and Qatar, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of December 31, 2025, WuXi Biologics is supporting 945 integrated client projects, including 74 in Phase III and 25 in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of long-term business growth. The company continuously drives green technology innovations to offer advanced end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions for its global partners while consistently achieving excellence in Environment, Social and Governance (ESG). Committed to creating shared value, it collaborates with all stakeholders to foster positive social and environmental impacts and promote responsible practices that empower the entire value chain.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

SOURCE Earendil Labs