Earendil Labs Announces First Cohort Dosed in Phase I Study of Novel Biparatopic Antibody Targeting Thymic Stromal Lymphopoietin (TSLP)

WILMINGTON, Del., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Earendil Labs, a global leader in AI-driven research and development of next-generation biologics therapeutics, today announced the successful completion of cohort 1 dosing in a phase I clinical trial for a novel biparatopic antibody targeting Thymic Stromal Lymphopoietin (TSLP).

HXN-1011 is a novel recombinant humanized biparatopic antibody directed against two distinct epitopes on TSLP. The antibody binds TSLP with high affinity and simultaneously blocks its interaction to both units of the heterodimeric TSLP receptor, the TSLPR (also known as CRLF2) and the interleukin 7 receptor alpha (IL7Ra). In preclinical studies, HXN-1011 has demonstrated more potent activity, along with a long-lasting pharmacodynamic effect, in multiple in vitro assays and animal models compared to several benchmark products currently under clinical development. HXN-1011 is formulated at high protein concentration for subcutaneous injection.

"TSLP has emerged as an attractive therapeutic target in the treatment of a variety of human immunological disorders, including asthma, atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic esophagitis, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease." Zhenping Zhu, MD, PhD, President & Co-CEO of Earendil Labs, commented, "HXN-1011 represents a highly differentiated next-generation TSLP antagonist with the best-in-class potential in the field. We are working diligently to advance HXN-1011 clinical programs globally to develop innovative treatments for patients in need."

Jian Peng, PhD, CEO of Earendil Labs, stated, "Our team has demonstrated remarkable speed and discipline in advancing HXN-1011 from discovery to clinical stage. We are fully committed to developing next-generation biologics therapies for patients suffering from underserved autoimmune and inflammatory diseases."

About Earendil Labs: Earendil Labs is an AI-powered biotechnology company advancing next-generation biologics for patients with autoimmune diseases, cancer, and other areas of significant unmet medical need. By integrating artificial intelligence across the full R&D lifecycle, Earendil Labs and its affiliate Helixon Therapeutics have been building a scalable engine to systematically generate and advance high-quality therapeutic programs.

The company's AI-native approach enables efficient creation, optimization, and progression of protein-based biologics with the potential to be first-in-class and best-in-class, translating computational innovation into real clinical and patient impact. Through a combination of internal pipeline development and strategic partnerships, Earendil Labs aims to deliver transformative medicines to patients worldwide.

SOURCE Earendil Labs