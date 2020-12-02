EarFun Sets Record for Lightest ANC Wireless Earbuds at Just 4.1 Grams with New EarFun Free Pro

The original EarFun Free exuded quality and provided more than the price tag indicated. It produced a competent and enveloping audio experience that featured Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C charging, and their proprietary SweatShield™ waterproof technology, which earned it a CES 2020 Innovation Award. Two years later, now there is the Free Pro, a second iteration that embraces what makes the Free great while significantly upgrading every respect.

Record-Setting Lightness at 4.1 grams

While the EarFun Free was already light and comfortable outing, the new EarFun Free Pro shaves off almost a gram and a half, leaving a feather-like 4.1 grams, even less than a general A4 paper, which sets a record for the lightest available ANC earbuds in the world. The benefit here is obvious, an extraordinarily lightweight earbud that is less likely to fatigue the wearer. Not only is there a noticeable weight decrease, the earbuds have been scaled down in size, adding to the lightness and barely-there sense of presence. While the Free Pro is a smaller pair compared to its predecessor, it still maintains a robust and solid appearance, this time vying for more squared lines rather than circular curves.

ANC, ENC, and Ambient Sound Give Environmental Control

Underneath this feather-weight successor lies heavy-weight features. The first significant enhancement separates the Free Pro from its predecessor: the addition of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The embedded ANC technology reduces ambient sound up to 28dB. In addition to ANC, an Ambient Sound Mode is featured to allow sound-in without the need to pause or stop the music altogether - perfect for providing sudden environmental awareness and allowing for momentary interactions. Call quality is another area that receives a significant upgrade. Where the Free had 2 microphones, the Free Pro hosts a newly developed Enhanced 4-Microphone Noise Cancellation (ENC) Technology that makes tremendous improvements in call quality.

Bluetooth 5.2 for Keeping Videos and Games in Sync



Wireless connectivity makes gains by adopting the latest Bluetooth 5.2 protocol. Security is enhanced, keeping background signals at bay, and the increased range extends the Pro's connection up to 49ft. When it comes to streaming, people sees the most significant benefit as lower-latency performance keeps what people sees and hears in sync. At <100ms, the transfer rate makes video streaming and gaming experiences a connected experience. As an added benefit of Bluetooth 5.2 is lower-power communication required between the earbuds and the Bluetooth-connected device helps extend the Pro's battery life.

Superior Audio, All-Day Battery, Wireless Charging



The Free Pro gets an updated Dual Composite Dynamic Drivers set measuring at 6.1mm, producing a balanced, superior sound with weighty and punchy bass. Keeping the music in rotation, the Free Pro offers 7 hours of playback on a single charge, with an additional 25 hours using the USB-C charging case for a total of 32 hours. The provided USB-C case also receives wireless charging compatibility, giving people flexibility if a cable is not on hand. Fast charging is also possible with a 10-minute charge giving 2 hours of Playtime.

Single Earbud Mode and Intuitive Interface



Single Earbud Mode makes its way to the Pro, allowing for either earbud to be used independently - a feature that remains unoffered to date by the majority of wireless audio brands. Managing music and calls are a breeze with the Intuitive Touch Controls housed on each earbud. A single finger press to the exterior of either earbud allows people to engage all the necessary toggle functions including Voice Assistant, preventing the need to reach for people's phone. Protecting each earbud from the elements is IPX5 sweat and water resistance, keeping these earbuds in line with the rest of EarFun's catalogue and safe from the elements.

Pricing and availability

EarFun Free Pro is now available for sale at myearfun.com and Amazon.com, MSRP $59.99.

About EarFun

EarFun was established in 2018 by a collective of experienced industrial designers, acoustic engineers, and music enthusiasts who share the common goal of creating next-generation wireless audio devices. The EarFun team is driven by a passion for music and a commitment to delivering solutions that use the latest technologies to improve the audio experience. With two CES Innovation Awards honorees and an iF Design Award in 2020, EarFun is the most awarded new audio brand.

