EarFun teams up with Edifier to create the Air Pro, the brand's first noise-cancelling earbuds

EarFun is finally launching its first pair of TWS earbuds that feature active noise cancelling. The new earbuds are called the Air Pro and feature a sound signature designed and engineered by Edifier. They now available on Amazon and EarFun's website for $79.99.

Alas, EarFun formula and ANC finally intersect

EarFun's two previously released earbuds, the Free and Air true wireless, have been venerated for their quality, value, and price-defying performance. What was missing from their offering before was a pair of noise-canceling earbuds, especially one that provided the same EarFun formula that has been widely awarded across the audio industry. With the Air Pro, EarFun is now finally delivering its first attempt at reigning in unwanted outside sounds so you can enjoy your music or focus on your conference call.

Proprietary QuietSmart™ delivers intelligent hybrid ANC

As we continue to see with each further product release, EarFun has a penchant for innovation, improving ubiquitous features offered by other brands on the market, to enhance essential aspects of their product's experience. The assumption holds true for the Air Pro. The new ANC TWS earbuds will feature EarFun's innovative and proprietary QuietSmart™ technology, an advanced hybrid active noise canceling system that reduces outside sound by up to a significant 38db. That's six to ten decibels higher than the majority of the earbuds in the segment at the moment.

Where most earbuds are still using a regular and singular ANC approach, the Air Pro's hybrid ANC QuietSmart™ is an implementation that combines a Feedforward mic and Feedback mic on each earbud that continuously adjusts what you're hearing. QuietSmart™uses a sophisticated algorithm that monitors and analyzes sound both inside the ear cavity and outside in your environment, allowing it to fill in missing sound frequencies. And by analyzing, we mean acoustic characteristics between the driver unit and ears are being monitored at a rate of 400 times per second. The intended result is an informed suppression of ambient noise without compromising on the resulting audio experience.

EarFun and Edifier create audio magic together

Speaking of audio experience, EarFun and Edifier have collaborated to define the Air Pro's sound signature. Edifier has occupied a similar vein as EarFun in the audio segment, providing value-conscious audio performance with little to no compromises, making this collaboration a harmonious outing. Edifier has designed and engineered the Air Pro's drivers, promising a premium audio performance similar to the fidelity experienced from their catalog. Featuring 10mm Composite Dynamic Drivers, the sound profile promotes mature vocal clarity while intensifying bass presence, creating an expansive, articulate sound that feels whole.

Chances are you will have to pause or mute your music to interact with a person in your environment or something that requires your complete auditory attention. To accommodate this need, the Air Pro features a Transparency Mode that turns off ANC to allow you to hear your immediate surroundings, immediately, using the Intuitive Touch Controls on either earbud. Better yet, if you decide to take out your earbud in such a case, the Infrared In-Ear Detection Technology will automatically sense the displacement of either earbud and pause the music for you.

6-Microphone Call Technology, IPX5, and features galore

The other side of the noise cancellation abilities found on the Air Pro is its 6-Microphone Call Technology driven by a customized noise cancellation algorithm. EarFun has placed great emphasis on call quality, which has even more value at this time as many people remain safely in the confines of their homes. But regardless of the environment, the microphone technology on these true wireless ANC earbuds are supposed to deliver calls with crystal clarity inside bustling coffee shops, busy gyms, or when you're flying. And if working out at the gym, IPX5 sweat and water resistance protects the Air Pro from the elements and your sweat.

Using Bluetooth 5.0, the Air Pro maintains a stable and secure connection up to 33 ft., obstacles notwithstanding. But what is all the tech worth if the battery can't keep up? The Air Pro delivers 9 hours of use with an additional 23 hours via multiple charges using the USB-C Quick Charge case, totaling for a hefty 32 hours of runtime.

Pricing and availability

EarFun Air Pro now available for sale at myearfun.com and Amazon, MSRP $79.99.

About EarFun

EarFun was established in 2018 by a collective of experienced industrial designers, acoustic engineers, and music enthusiasts who share the common goal of creating next-generation wireless audio devices. The EarFun team is driven by a passion for music and a commitment to delivering solutions that use the latest technologies to improve the audio experience. With two CES Innovation Awards honorees and an iF Design Award in 2020, EarFun is the most awarded new audio brand.

About Edifier

Since 1996, we have been guided by the principle "a passion for sound," Edifier delivers outstanding audio experiences through a wide range of speakers and sound systems for personal entertainment and professional excellence, and has emerged as a world-class designer and manufacturer of award-winning sound systems.

