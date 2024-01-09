EarFun Unveiling First High-Res ANC Over-Ear Headphones and 80-Watt JumboBassTM Outdoor Speaker at CES 2024

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With CES right around the corner, EarFun is unveiling two fresh wireless audio products to bring in the new year. An all-new over-ear ANC wireless headphones named the Wave Pro is the company's first pair of hybrid active noise canceling over-ear wireless headphones. EarFun will also be adding a new portable wireless Bluetooth speaker to their lineup called the UBOOM X, details further below.

EarFun's First High-Res ANC Over-Ear Headphones and 80-Watt JumboBassTM Outdoor Speaker

The Wave Pro will offer an outstanding hybrid active-noise cancellation performance of up to 45dB, and feature an instantaneous Anti-Wind Noise technology that quells jarring wind shears. Receiving Hi-Res Audition certification, the Wave Pro additionally features LDAC audio codec support. As a result, listeners can expect three times more data compared to standard Bluetooth transfer rates versions. This translates into a truly high-res audio experience with greater fidelity and dimensionality to be experienced with music and other media. To deliver the high-resolution experience, the Wave Pro is driven by a pair of expertly-refined 40mm DLC composite film dynamic coil speakers. Together, the powerful drivers and high-resolution certifications can achieve rich detail with a frequency response up to 40kHz, while delivering deep, immersive bass, for a versatile, dynamic sound signature.

While on the go, the Wave Pro can confidently take calls with the inclusion of advanced ENC tech and a 5-Microphone AI-powered algorithm that keeps calls clear and voices easily distinguishable. With an 80-hour battery life, the Wave Pro is a true wireless workhorse. The pair of ANC wireless headphones has fast charging, with a short 10-minute charge offering a lengthy 10 hours of playback. And if you prefer a wired connection, an auxiliary port is available. When it comes to its design, the Wave Pro housing is ultra-comfortable thanks to its lightweight and sensible ergonomics. Its multipoint connection makes it easy to keep the headphones on while instantly changing between connected Bluetooth devices, or activating any of its supported voice assistants. The Wave Pro also features a dedicated Game Mode, achieving extremely low-latency (<55ms), perfect for both gaming and streaming.

80 Watts of True Audio Portability

The second product to be released by EarFun during CES 2024 is the new UBOOM X. Adding to its current line-up of award-winning speakers of the same series, this newly designed speaker will pump out a whopping 80 watts of power using four drivers (two 4-inch mid-woofers and two 20mm silk dome tweeters). With exclusive JumboBass™ technology, the UBOOM X can generate well defined bass outdoors. EarFun's proprietary water-resistant tech called SweatShieldTM along with IPX7 waterproofing will protect the wireless Bluetooth speaker from water and sweat. However, its most notable feature is the ability to synchronize with up to 50 other UBOOM X speakers, resulting in a truly immersive audio experience. Moreover, the dynamic LED lighting on the exterior can be customized to your liking, creating a striking visual display that's truly unique. Whether you're hosting a party or simply relaxing at home, the UBOOM X speaker is designed to deliver exceptional sound quality and stunning aesthetics that are sure to impress.

With playback up to 30 hours, USB-C quick charging, and an integrated carrying handle and strap, the lightweight UBOOM X is a perfect Travel Mate. For those who want to leave their smartphone charger behind, the speaker provides an outlet for charging mobile devices. The UBOOM X can also serve as an extension of the gaming experience, with Bluetooth 5.3 and ultra-low latency. The speaker will also benefit from personalization through the compatible EarFun Audio app. An embedded microphone is built in, allowing calls to be taken. The Bluetooth speaker also supports Google Assist and Siri voice assistants.

EarFun at CES 2024

EarFun continues to redefine the audio landscape, offering consumers unparalleled experiences in both personal and shared entertainment. Visit our Booth No.: 53067-Venetian Expo Hall at CES 2024 to witness these groundbreaking products firsthand.

These two cutting-edge products are set to launch in March and June. Expect the price tags for EarFun Wave Pro at just 79.99 USD, and for EarFun UBOOM X, it will cost 179.99 USD.

About EarFun

EarFun, an audio brand established in California in 2018, is run by an experienced group of industrial designers, acoustic engineers and music enthusiasts who shared the goal of creating next-generation wireless audio devices. The EarFun team is driven by a passion for music and a commitment to delivering solutions that use the latest technology to improve sound for wireless audio products. EarFun has become one of the most acclaimed wireless audio brands worldwide within just 3 years.

Contact: Helen Shaw, marketing@myearfun.com

