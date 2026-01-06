SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For 2026, EarFun is slated to release world-first upgrades across its celebrated line of wireless earbuds and ANC headphones. The TWS hybrid ANC Air Pro 4+ will debut new whit color variant with an AI-powered language assistant, alongside a heavily upgraded Wave Pro X, and open-ear Clip 2. With all-new driver designs, the latest wireless connectivity options, and the highest audio- quality certifications available, EarFun seeks to raise the bar for value and performance once again.

Advanced AI-Translation debuts with EarFun Air Pro 4+

EarFun Unveils Powerful Live AI-Translation with new Air Pro 4+ and Clip 2, alongside new flagship Wave Pro X at CES 2026.

The acclaimed audio brand's first AI-powered live translation feature is being offered for the first time in the upcoming Air Pro 4+. EarFun's seamless AI system allows for cross-language communication. In addition to enjoying uninterrupted sound, this helpful technology will enable users to communicate while traveling or attending professional meetings or conferences where multiple speakers from different backgrounds may be present. This new model of true-wireless ANC earbuds will be offered in professional black and a premium White Edition. Some of the internal specifications include an Ultra-light Feather Balanced Armature with a 10mm dynamic driver (1BA + 1DD), hybrid ANC up to 50dB, Bluetooth® 6.0 with aptX™ Lossless, Hi-Res Audio, LDAC, and Google Fast Pair. The new White Edition now available on myearfun.com and EarFun Amazon Store .

EarFun Wave Pro X

EarFun has created the world's first dual-driver Qualcomm® ANC headphones with Auracast™. Powered by the latest Qualcomm® flagship chip, the QCC3095, it offers a host of features and improvements in wireless connectivity, sound quality, and noise cancellation. Bluetooth® 6.0, the latest standard in wireless connectivity, allows the Wave Pro X to achieve faster pairing and data transfer speeds between connected devices. Battery performance is also improved thanks to greater chip efficiency compared to previous versions. Additionally, connections are now more secure with the all-new Dynamic Encryption (DES) and Secure Simple Pairing (SSP) industry standards, protecting your data over wireless frequencies.

Call quality is at the forefront of the Wave Pro X, as it comes with industry leading 8-mic hybrid system that delivers precise voice capture and effective suppression of environmental noise. The feedback and adaptive feed-forward systems are tuned to provide an immersive, distraction-free experience when listening to music, podcasts, or catching up with a friend or colleague. Not only will hybrid ANC work wirelessly on the over-ear flagship, but moreover, it can also provide ANC while connected via the welcome AUX port.

The Wave Pro X is not only designed to drown out the world when you need it, but also to immerse you in a world with its long list of audio capabilities. The ANC over-ear wireless headset can connect to LDAC sources, play Lossless Audio tracks, and is Hi-Res Audio certified, offering a wide range of source compatibility and delivering the highest audio fidelity. And thanks to LE Audio efficiency, the Wave Pro X offers an outstanding 100-hour total battery life, allowing listeners to go days without recharging. When a wired connection is preferred, or charging isn't an option, USB Audio delivers high-quality listening.

Powering the Wave Pro X is a premium Dual Dynamic Driver System composed of advanced 40mm DLC and 10mm LCP drivers that combine to deliver rich bass, balanced mids, and top-end clarity – furnishing a wide dynamic range. Users can further reap the benefits of the mighty diaphragms when turning on Theater Mode to experience enhanced spatial sound and atmospheric cinematic soundscapes. The Wave Pro X can also be used to game with the Ultra- Low Latency Game Mode accessed through the EarFun Audio App, reducing lag to keep visuals and sounds in sync. Switching between your Bluetooth-enabled console and portable devices is also a breeze with the embedded Multipoint Connection. And the new Wave Pro X will be released in June of 2026.

EarFun Clip 2

EarFun is also releasing the world's first Hi-Res Ear-Clip earbuds with built-in AI translation in the successor to the Clip 2. This powerful AI translator supports real-time speech-to-text translation via the EarFun Audio App, making it ideal for personal travel, professional settings, and global communications. Users will forget they're wearing them thanks to the Clip 2's open-ear design, which is both comfortable and ultra-light. Its ergonomic design is further bolstered by skin-friendly materials for fatigue-free all-day wear. Even with its minimalist profile, EarFun has redesigned the nozzle with an elliptical sound port for wider sound dispersion, resulting in a wide soundstage and impressive detail retrieval. With the upgraded 12mm dynamic drivers, the Clip 2 delivers fuller, richer audio. It also achieves Hi-Res Audio and LDAC certifications for studio-grade clarity. For less technical listening, the EarFun Clip 2 offers 3D Surround Sound for media and movies, creating depth and expanse. In the end, EarFun has elected to give users total control over the Clip 2's sound, with access to a full, customizable EQ band in the EarFun Audio App.

For clear, uninterrupted calls, the Clip 2 introduces Quad-mic ENC (Enhanced Noise Cancellation) technology powered by next-generation RISC-V, FPU, and NPU innovative audio processing. These integrated components make the Clip 2 a bleeding-edge wireless experience that can reap the benefits of advances in wireless Audio, battery performance, and the power of AI. As proof, this combination ensures faster, more stable connections thanks to its adoption of the latest Bluetooth® 6.0. The Clip 2 not only quickly switches between devices and supports Google Fast Pair with compatible Android devices, but also lets you maintain two connections via Multipoint Connection.

Going above and beyond the competition, the Clip 2 features an IP55 water- and dust-resistant chassis that protects its extensive features and SoC. After a day's use, the ENC earbuds can be recharged in their included wireless-charging-capable case with up to 40 hours of total playback. The EarFun Clip 2 will be released in March of 2026.

Experience EarFun at CES 2026

Meet EarFun at CES 2026 at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), South Hall 1, Booth #31923. Attendees are invited to experience interactive demonstrations and hands-on showcases that highlight the future of AI wireless audio innovation. Join us to witness EarFun's latest advancements firsthand and explore our vision for the next generation of sound.

About EarFun

EarFun, an audio brand established in California in 2018, is run by an experienced group of industrial designers, acoustic engineers and music enthusiasts who shared the goal of creating next-generation wireless audio devices. The EarFun team is driven by a passion for music and a commitment to delivering solutions that use the latest technology to improve sound for wireless audio products. With three Red Dot Design awards, two CES Innovation Awards, and IF Design Award Honorees, EarFun is a fast-growing brand.

Media Contact: Helen Shaw, [email protected]

SOURCE EarFun, Inc