EarFun's New Premium Flagship Adaptive ANC Wireless Earbuds with Uncompromising Lossless Audio Featuring Auracast™

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air Pro 4 will be EarFun's next-gen flagship from their highly esteemed Air Pro series. Featuring a deep slate of upgrades and fresh tech, the sound and noise cancelation experience is expected to be an unparalleled value. In step with the successful model lineup, EarFun's Air Pro 4 intends to deliver the very best in sound, connectivity, ergonomics, and customization for under $100.

EarFun Air Pro 4 - Flagship Adaptive ANC Earbuds with Lossless Audio & Auracast.

A very first for the price segment, EarFun integrates the all-new Auracast™ wireless technology to allow listeners to tune in and out of local broadcasts and to connect and share audio between personal devices. Whereas wireless earbuds are usually confined to an individual experience, the Air Pro 4 becomes a shared experience, allowing others nearby to share music or streams. As far as wireless features go, Auracast™ is just the beginning. LE Audio and LC3 codec are featured to bring efficiency and greater versatility when using the Air Pro 4. With the implementation of the battery-saving LE Bluetooth Audio, EarFun's latest TWS earbud flagship brings the latest Bluetooth 5.4 standard for the fastest and most secure wireless connection. Not only are connection times instantaneous, but the utilization of the superior LC3 codec, over the widely used SBC, allows the Air Pro 4's dynamic drivers to take advantage of higher resolution formats thanks to greater preservation of file integrity.

Powered by the combination of the cutting-edge Snapdragon Sound™ chip and the latest Qualcomm QCC 3091 chip, you can enjoy certified Hi-Res audio to hear music at the highest bitrate. In addition, the Air Pro 4 is both LDAC and aptX™ certified, offering complete compatibility with a variety of source devices and playback up to 990 kbps and 24-bits. No matter the wireless protocol or codec, the Air Pro 4 has you completely covered.

On the go, the Air Pro 4 is a true wireless audio companion. With 6 microphones and an AI-assisted noise reduction algorithm, the Air Pro 4 can help you immerse yourself in the music by shrinking environmental noise for a total escape. The adaptive hybrid system achieves unprecedented depth in noise cancellation, canceling up to a staggering 50dB of noise across a wide range of frequencies, effectively blocking up to 99.6% of unwanted environmental noise. Coupled with EarFun's proprietary QuietSmart™ 3.0 technology and AI adaptive algorithms, it automatically detects varying environmental noise levels and adjusts the noise cancellation intensity accordingly, delivering the most comfortable listening experience. When calls come in, cVc™ 8.0 technology ensures clear conversations anywhere.

Sound quality is central to EarFun's philosophy and as evidence, the Air Pro 4 comes with dual 10mm Composite Dynamic Drivers that produce riveting bass and crystal clear highs that bring out the best aspects of every genre. When gaming or streaming, the Ultra Low Latency Mode keeps voices and visuals in sync under a seamless <50ms. Toggle this mode and do much more using the dedicated EarFun Audio App for full control and options for user customization. Here you can also manage the Multi-Device connections.

The stunning earbuds' robust IPX5 certification protects them from a day at the gym and trail runs in the rain. No matter the occasion the Air Pro 4 offers ample playback to get you through the day. With ANC off, you can listen for up to 11 hours straight on a single charge and up to a total of 52 hours with the USB-C charging case. When using active noise cancellation, expect up to 7.5 hours on a single charge and up to 35 total hours, respectively. And when short on time the Air Pro 4 can be Quick Charged for 10 minutes to provide 2 hours of playback.

Key Features of Air Pro 4

Supports aptX™ Lossless and LDAC for high-quality audio streaming.

Compatible with Bluetooth LE Audio and Auracast™ for advanced connectivity.

Upgraded Audio SoC Qualcomm® QCC3091

Meets high-resolution audio wireless standards.

Compatible with Snapdragon Sound™ for superior audio experience.

Features QuietSmart™ 3.0 with adaptive noise reduction technology.

Increased ANC noise reduction level 50dB

Enhanced voice call performance with cVc™ 8.0 and AI technology.

Bluetooth version upgrade Bluetooth 5.4

Extended playback time (with ANC off and charging case, 52 hours

Includes wearing detection function.

Supports Google Fast Pair for quick and easy pairing.

Pricing and Availability

EarFun Air Pro 4 will be priced at $89.99 and is available now on Myearfun.com and Amazon.com.

For more information on EarFun Air Pro 4 and the rest of the EarFun wireless audio collection, visit www.myearfun.com.

About EarFun

EarFun, an audio brand established in California in 2018, is run by an experienced group of industrial designers, acoustic engineers and music enthusiasts who shared the goal of creating next-generation wireless audio devices. The EarFun team is driven by a passion for music and a commitment to delivering solutions that use the latest technology to improve sound for wireless audio products. EarFun has become one of the most acclaimed wireless audio brands worldwide within just 3 years.

