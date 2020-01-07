Eargo Announces the Neo HiFi, Revolutionary New Hearing Loss Solution

Designed for adults with mild-to-severe, high-frequency hearing loss, the Neo HiFi is the latest in Eargo's line of comfortable, innovative hearing loss solutions. The product's new features include increased bandwidth, improved feedback cancellation, and a sophisticated wind noise reduction algorithm for enhanced performance processing speech outdoors. All of these features combine for a more natural listening experience with a more full-bodied sound.

Eargo Neo HiFi, the fourth generation hearing aid manufactured by Eargo since its commercialization in 2017, continues to represent improved audio performance, physical fit and/or comfort. "We have relentlessly pursued our mission to optimize the quality of life for people living with hearing loss and we continue to do that by removing the barriers that deter them from seeking solutions," said Christian Gormsen, CEO of Eargo. "With Neo HiFi, we set a new benchmark for our products' sound fidelity, providing our customers with easier access to the sounds of life the way they were meant to be heard."

Additional features now available in Neo HiFi include new Flexi TetraPalms, an update to Eargo's patented Flexi Palm design, for improved comfort and a mobile companion app so people can quickly adjust the quality of sounds for specific listening environments such as restaurants or concerts. The mobile app, available on iOS at launch and expected on Android in late January, allows people using Neo HiFi to more quickly adjust treble/bass levels, activate or deactivate programs and share reports with Eargo's own licensed hearing professionals, who can further customize hearing programs.

Holistic Solution to Hearing Health Crisis

Hearing loss is the third most common medical condition in the United States, affecting more than 42 million adults and we estimate approximately 45% of adults over 60. Despite significant individual and societal impact, Eargo estimates only 26% of this population owned a hearing aid. There are a number of reasons for this, but among the most prominent are social stigma, high cost, and a disempowering consumer experience that treats buyers like patients with limited autonomy. Eargo address these issues head-on by shipping more affordable, virtually invisible hearing aids like Neo HiFi which are conveniently sold directly to the consumer and supported by Eargo's licensed hearing professionals, and managed via the Eargo mobile app.

"Hearing loss can significantly impact a person's quality of life by making it more difficult to work or interact with family and friends, and has been linked to isolation and depression as well as cognitive decline," said Daniel Shen, founder and Chief Clinical & Science Officer of Eargo. "We knew we needed to change the way the world thinks about hearing loss in order to address this significant public health concern, and we've succeeded in that goal by obsessively iterating on our product to make the best hearing loss solution on the market."

Eargo Neo HiFi Pricing & Availability

Eargo Neo HiFi is available for purchase online at eargo.com or by phone at 1-800-61-EARGO for an introductory price of $2,650 with financing available for as low as $123/month. After March 31, 2020, Neo HiFi will be priced at $2,950 with financing available for as low as $137/month. Each purchase of an Eargo Neo HiFi comes with a 45-day money back guarantee, two-year warranty and lifetime support by Eargo's licensed hearing professionals.

Those at CES can try Eargo Neo HiFi at Pepcom and ShowStoppers events; inside the b8ta booth in Sands Expo (Halls A-D - 44325); and, at the Las Vegas b8ta store located in the Forum Shops at Caesars (3500 S Las Vegas Blvd.). Hearing aids from Eargo are only available in the United States and available to try and experience at b8ta stores in Houston, New York, San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Monica and Short Hills (New Jersey). To learn more about Eargo and Eargo Neo HiFi, please visit https://shop.eargo.com/eargo-neo-hifi/ .

About Eargo

Eargo is a medical device company dedicated to improving the quality of life of people with hearing loss. Our innovative product and go-to-market approach address the major challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption, including social stigma, accessibility and cost. We believe our Eargo hearing aids are the first and only virtually invisible, rechargeable, completely-in-canal, FDA regulated, exempt Class I device for the treatment of hearing loss. Our differentiated, consumer-first solution empowers consumers to take control of their hearing with personalized, high-quality lifetime support from licensed hearing professionals; all packaged with Eargo devices at less than half the cost of competing hearing aids.

For more information on Eargo and its hearing loss solutions, visit Eargo.com or call toll free at 1-800-61-EARGO (1-800-613-2746).

