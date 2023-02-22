EARI Beverage Group Acquires Perfectomundo Tequila

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment Arts Research (OTC: EARI), a diversified beverage and media group, has concluded the acquisition of Perfectomundo, Inc., the producer, and the owner of the premium multiple award-winning tequila brand Perfectomundo Tequila.

The acquisition of Perfectomundo adds to the EARI Beverage portfolio a world-renowned multi-award-winning Tequila, which won top awards at some of the largest international shows and competitions: Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA); World Spirits Awards (SIP Consumer Awards), Las Vegas International Spirits Competition, San Francisco World Spirits Competition, London Bartender and Mixologist Choice Competition, as well as best-in-show and double gold in the most prestigious Stuttgart Spirits & Wine Competition.

Perfectomundo Tequila is crafted in the Town of Tequila, State of Jalisco, at one of the oldest and the most prominent distilleries in Mexico, which grows its own Agave plants. The distillery has a long legacy of producing the top shelf 100% Agave award-winning tequilas. Perfectomundo Tequila comes in three expressions – Blanco, Reposado, and Anejo. The full control over the production cycle, starting from the growth of the Agave plants to the unique distilling processes, creates a rich flavor palate appreciated by the most discerning tequila connoisseurs around the world.

Paul Oakenfold, Perfectomundo co-founder, three-time Grammy-nominee, legendary musician, and the owner of Perfecto Records, stated: "We are excited to bring this passion project, already revered by the music and entertainment industry and fans around the world, to a nationwide distribution network through EARI".

"The acquisition of Perfectomundo is a major milestone for our company as it rounds up our spirit portfolio, adding to our Vodka and Bourbon brands. It also reinforces our commitment to creating a sustainable platform that can serve our current and future customers and their unique needs," stated Bernard Rubin, the CEO of EARI Beverage Group.

ABOUT EARI:

EARI Beverages is a diversified conglomerate of beverage brands with owned media and marketing assets, focused on specific market segments of the beverage industry, operating in the craft beer, craft soda, and craft spirit market segments. The flagship brand is the iconic Original New York Seltzer craft soda, which is bottled by its wholly-owned bottling facility, LA Bottleworks Inc. The group has acquired and built distribution across 170 independent distributors and has a footprint in 10,000 retailers. The company bottles its own products and uses several third-party packers and service providers. The most recent acquisition of LA Bottleworks Inc. has provided the company with the capability to produce its own products, such as the Original New York Seltzer brand. The company also owns a craft brewer, Bell City Brewing in Canada. For more information on Perfectomundo, please visit https://perfectomundotequila.com/ and click here for the corporate video.

