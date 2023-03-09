EARI Beverage Group applies for Name Change to "The Original New York Seltzer Beverage Corporation"

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment Arts Research (OTC: EARI), a diversified beverage and media group, has announced today that it has applied to FINRA to change its name to "The Original New York Seltzer Beverage Corporation", better aligning the corporate identity with its core business and iconic brand, operating in the global craft soda market valued at USD 651.3 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.04% during the forecast period. The total Soft Drink segment in the United States is projected to grow by 2.90% (2023-2027) resulting in a market volume of US$367.90bn in 2027.

"This name change firmly communicates our focus on the craft soda market segment and will help us better connect with the over 40 million loyal consumers and shareholders of our flagship brand. After the acquisition of the Original New York Seltzer brand and Los Angeles based bottling plant last July, which now represents the majority of the groups revenue, the name change makes perfect sense," "We are confident that this is yet another positive step as we continue to execute on our growth strategy and our plan to up list from OTC Markets to Nasdaq as soon as possible." said Bernard Rubin, President and CEO of The EARI Beverage Group.

The Company expects the name change application to become effective within the next two months, which is subject to approval by FINRA.

ABOUT EARI:

EARI Beverages is a diversified conglomerate of beverage brands with owned media and marketing assets, focused on specific market segments of the beverage industry, operating in the craft beer, craft soda, and craft spirit market segments. The flagship brand is the iconic Original New York Seltzer craft soda, which is bottled by its wholly owned bottling facility, LA Bottleworks Inc. The group has acquired and built distribution across 170 independent distributors and has a footprint in 10,000 retailers. The company bottles its own products and uses several third-party packers and service providers. The most recent acquisition of LA Bottleworks Inc. has provided the company with the capability to produce its own products, such as the Original New York Seltzer brand. The company also owns a craft brewer, Bell City Brewing in Canada and Perfectomundo tequila. For more information on Perfectomundo, please click here for the corporate video.

