EARI Beverage Group solidifies commitment to create an inclusive and equitable culture

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EARI Beverage Group (OTC: EARI), a diversified beverage and media group, provides a corporate update on L.A. Bottleworks Inc.

The EARI Beverage Group are committed to nurturing a culture where equity and focus on joint success is a reality. Each person should feel they have a voice and that their contribution makes a difference to achieve new ways of working for personal and company growth.

We have a relentless focus on reflecting the diversity of our people across the company and are excited to announce a new leadership team for LA Bottleworks. The bottling plant and warehousing capability is the longest running subsidiary of the company, and the staff have long-standing tenures in their areas of expertise. We are proud to promote the new leadership team from within. Hugo Contreras, who has worked for the company for 20+ years and is highly experienced in warehousing and plant/production efficiency, will take on the role of LA Bottleworks Inc., plant manager. Working alongside Contretras is Francisco Quezeda, who has also been promoted to Production Manager. Francisco has been employed at the facility since 1990 and will work alongside Contretras to jointly oversee total plant operations. A Company share-incentive program is being developed and will be rolled out to all staff to demonstrate the company's commitment to a positive work environment, that everyone can benefit from.

"The L.A. Bottleworks team is reflective of our commitment to diversity, equity and the value of everyone's contribution. This team upholds a great amount of pride and passion for the quality of their work and customer service satisfaction. This is reflective in our significant progress, and we will continue to expand and finetune our initiatives. At the forefront of our strategy is staying focused on being a company where everyone is welcomed and respected. We are committed to continuously upholding this culture of inclusion and diversity to not only inspire all those around us to feel trustful and bring their best every day, but also beyond externally to positively impact product development, outstanding customer experience for our existing and new customers to retain positive and long-standing relationships." said Bernard Rubin, CEO.

We encourage our shareholders to visit our official Twitter account for updates:

https://twitter.com/EARI_Bev_Group

ABOUT EARI:

The Company trades on OTC Markets with the symbol, EARI and is a diversified beverage and media group, with a portfolio of brands in the hand-crafted spirit and functional drinks categories, covering "Craft Soda, Craft Beer, and Craft Spirits". In addition, the company also owns media streaming platforms with proprietary AR/AI/VR technology that can be used to promote the beverage brands.

Company Websites

www.earigroup.com www.betta4ubrands.com www.drinkfury.com www.whiterhinovodka.com www.neosuperwater.com www.foodytv.com http://zegen.com.ph/ https://bellcitybrewing.com/ https://laketahoedistilling.com/ https://4elementalspirits.com/ https://www.newyorkseltzer.com/ http://www.labottleworks.com/

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made under the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, and financial condition. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable, but there is no assurance they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. EARI competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and risk factors, including those disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE EARI Beverage Group