Earl B. Parsons, III Named General Counsel at UtilityInnovation Group

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earl B. Parsons, III, former Deputy General Counsel – Commercial with Southern Company, and most recently a partner at Atlanta's Taylor English Duma LLP's law firm, has been named General Counsel at UtilityInnovation Group (UIG).

"We have been blessed to quickly grow UIG across North America and Europe, and Earl's 30-years of legal and executive leadership in the electric utility industry strengthens our ability to serve utilities, large energy users, and data center customers. His unique experience equips him to accelerate UIG's growth." Sidney Hinton, CEO of UIG, said. "We are thrilled to have Earl join our leadership team."

Throughout his career, Mr. Parsons has served in expanding roles at Southern Company, including Deputy General Counsel – Commercial and Vice President – Chief System Contracts Officer, where he was responsible for system wide general legal services in the areas of compliance, labor, and employee relations, litigation management, and systemwide government contracts and transactions.

Additionally, Parsons provided legal oversight of contracting and transactional activities for Southern Company and its subsidiaries, surpassing $5 billon USD annually. He also spent time in the United Kingdom where he was CEO of Southwestern Electric Board Gas (SWEBGAS) of Bristol, England, leading the deregulation of the retail gas business. Further, Mr. Parsons was responsible for the Southern Company fuel program, overseeing the procurement of coal, natural gas, and fuel oil in addition to railroad and maritime transportation contracts. He began his career at the Troutman Sanders (now Troutman Pepper) law firm in Atlanta, GA.

"I am so very excited to join the UIG team. Sidney and I have known each other for over thirty years as we have built our careers in the electric power sector, and he is one of the most innovative and entrepreneurial thinkers I've had the pleasure to work with. Sidney is a proven commodity, and the team he has built at UIG is world class. I can't wait to contribute to the team's continued success." Parsons, said.

About UtilityInnovation Group

UtilityInnovation Group (UIG) is a leader in designing, building, protecting, and operating the global carbon-free grid of the future. UIG, founded by the core leadership team which helped shape the US microgrid market, specializes in utility protection and controls engineering, substation and distribution development, microgrid development, and grid resiliency. Together with their partners, UIG has developed an industry leading international presence dedicated to their mission of shaping the future of electric grid infrastructure across the globe through an explicit focus on decarbonization and the ever-increasing need for resiliency.

