Earl J. Reisdorff, M.D., to Step Down from the American Board of Emergency Medicine

EAST LANSING, Mich., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After 14 years, Earl J. Reisdorff, M.D., will be stepping down as the Executive Director of the American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM). His retirement is effective December 31, 2024. Dr. Reisdorff joined ABEM in 2010 as its third Executive Director in 31 years. He actively sought innovations that would make certification more relevant and convenient for emergency physicians and implemented a system of physician-focused engagement and service. You can view some of his many accomplishments he oversaw during his tenure here.

"Earl's commitment to innovation, leadership development, collaboration with the specialty, and his dedication to organizational excellence has simply placed ABEM among the premier specialty boards in the country," stated ABEM President Ramon W. Johnson, M.D., M.B.A. "He will be sorely missed."

A search for a physician to serve as Executive Director, Professional and Clinical Affairs, is underway, led by the search firm WittKieffer. The Executive Director, Professional and Clinical Affairs will serve in a recently created dyad model with the Executive Director for Administrative Affairs. A profile of desired skills and traits can be viewed here. If you are interested in learning about the search process, contact Joyce De Leo, Ph.D., Senior Partner, WittKieffer, at [email protected].   

