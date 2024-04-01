EARLENS ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF ROBERT GLAZER AS STRATEGIC ADVISOR

Revolutionary Hearing Technology Company Welcomes an Accomplished Healthcare Executive to help Drive Product Promotion

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, EARLENS, a leader in innovative Hearing Technology and Virtual Clinical Diagnostic Delivery Platforms, proudly announces the appointment of Robert Glazer as a Strategic Advisor to the company. Glazer, well known in the Otolaryngology, Allergy and Audiology space will play a key role in advancing the promotion of EARLENS' groundbreaking hearing solutions.

As the company continues to push the boundaries of hearing technology and care delivery, EARLENS recognizes the value of Glazer's extensive experience. Prior to forming the consulting firm – Glazer Business Advisors, LLC ( www.GlazerBusinessAdvisorsLLC.com ) – Bob was the CEO of the largest ENT private practice group in the country with over 245 physicians and over 100 audiologists. He has over 45 years of healthcare financial, marketing, business development and operational experience and a proven track record of driving growth for numerous global brands.

"We are thrilled to welcome Robert Glazer to the EARLENS family as a strategic advisor," said J. Connon Samuel, Chief Operating Officer at EARLENS. "Bob's exceptional skills align seamlessly with our vision of transforming the hearing experience for individuals around the world. His wealth of experience will undoubtedly propel EARLENS to new heights."

"I am honored to join EARLENS as a business growth advisor and be part of a team that is committed to innovation and improving people's lives through cutting-edge technology," said Mr. Glazer. "EARLENS' unique approach to hearing solutions and its hybrid telehealth care delivery solution presents an incredible opportunity, and I look forward to contributing to the company's success in the market."

Earlens is a privately held medical technology company committed to transforming the hearing experience for millions of people who suffer from hearing loss. The Earlens® Contact Hearing Solution uses a small lens placed directly on the eardrum to vibrate and activate a person's natural hearing system. The result is rich, complete sound that is reported to make it easier to understand people in noisy environments and participate in group situations.

