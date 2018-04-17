Earlens Light-Driven Hearing Aid Receives Best New Product Award at 2018 Edison Awards

The Edison Awards is an annual competition honoring excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design, and innovation. The competition is open to progressive organizations across the globe. Award winners represent "game changing" products and services, as well as excellence and leadership in innovation. This year, more than 3,000 companies submitted applications. The winners were chosen as the "best of the best" by a panel comprised of individuals selected from the world's top senior business executives, academics, and innovation professionals.

"At Earlens, our employees are dedicated to our mission to deliver hearing impaired patients unparalleled sound quality and speech understanding," said Bill Facteau, President and CEO of Earlens Corporation. "On behalf of all of the employees at Earlens, we are thrilled to be recognized for our unique contribution to the advancement of hearing technology and look forward to continuing to raise the bar."

Unlike conventional hearing aids that use a small speaker to amplify sound, the Earlens Hearing Aid uses focused light and a small lens resting on the eardrum. Together, they create a rich, natural sound by substantially expanding the frequency range delivered to the user. This technology also eliminates the major source of whistling afflicting conventional hearing aids. Clinical studies have shown Earlens can make it easier for people with mild to severe sensorineural hearing impairment to understand people in noisy environments, and participate in group situations.

About Earlens

Earlens Corporation is a privately held medical device company committed to providing hearing impaired patients a superior hearing solution. The company has developed the Earlens Light-Driven Hearing Aid, the first hearing device to use light to transmit sound. In late 2015, the FDA cleared a De Novo premarket submission allowing Earlens to market their Light-Driven Hearing Aid. Incorporated in 2005, Earlens Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About the Edison Awards™

The Edison Awards is a program conducted by Edison Universe, a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to fostering future innovators. The Awards have been recognizing and honoring the best in innovations and innovators since 1987. They honor game-changing innovations that are at the forefront of new product and service development, marketing and human-centered design, and are one of the highest accolades a company can receive in the name of successful innovation. For more information about the Edison Awards complete program and a list of past winners, visit www.edisonawards.com.

Contact

Kevin Knight

214-732-9392

kknightpr@gmail.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/earlens-light-driven-hearing-aid-receives-best-new-product-award-at-2018-edison-awards-300630951.html

SOURCE Earlens Corporation, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.earlens.com

