Earlens Named to Time magazine's list of Best Inventions of 2020 for its Revolutionary Earlens® Contact Hearing Solution

Earlens is a transformative hearing technology providing patients a dynamic audio range at least twice as broad as conventional, high end hearing aids. The result is a richer, more enjoyable listening experience, based on extensive user feedback. Unlike conventional hearing aids, Earlens doesn't amplify sound with a speaker. Instead, it directly stimulates the ear drum. Each patient enjoys custom fitting and adjustments provided through a joint physician, audiology and concierge care model.

Time magazine annually highlights groundbreaking inventions making the world better, smarter and even a bit more fun. As part of their rigorous review process, they evaluate originality, creativity, effectiveness, ambition and product impact to yield a list of products that are changing the way people live, work, play and think about what's possible.

"We are honored Time recognized the importance of restoring high quality, natural hearing to patients by selecting Earlens Contact Hearing Solution in its Best Inventions of 2020," said Bill Facteau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Earlens. "Bringing this transformative hearing technology to market has been at the forefront of the Earlens team's mission to deliver game-changing innovation to deserving patients."

For more information about Time Magazine's list of Best Inventions of 2020, visit https://time.com/collection/best-inventions-2020/.

To request more information on Earlens, visit: https://bit.ly/TimeMagPR

About Earlens

Earlens is a privately held medical technology company committed to transforming the hearing experience for millions of people who suffer from hearing loss.

The company has developed the Earlens® Contact Hearing Solution, which directly activates the hearing system, delivering the broadest bandwidth available today and superior sound quality. This revolutionary, nonsurgical hearing solution uses a small lens to vibrate the eardrum, replicating the natural hearing process. The Earlens® Contact Hearing Solution received FDA clearance in 2019 for a second generation of the Earlens technology. For more information, please visit www.earlens.com.

