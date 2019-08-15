Earlier Is Better ... New, Patented At-Home Blood Pregnancy Test, Available Exclusively From TAEUS, Offers Human Pregnancy Confirmation Within Days, Rather Than Weeks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This US-patented invention, which allows women to confirm pregnancy at home, within days of conception, yielding a fundamental breakthrough in human pregnancy testing, is available for sale and/or license, exclusively through TAEUS Corporation. This simple test accurately confirms human pregnancy by a pinprick blood test, similar to a diabetes test, within days of conception. With this invention, women can eliminate the agonizing wait for missed periods, doctor visits, or urine tests that only provide results many weeks after conception.

This US patent will be of great interest to all companies providing pregnancy tests or prenatal care to women. This patented product and associated technology is available for immediate purchase or license from TAEUS Corporation.

This sale includes the following US Patent:

9,964,550 B2-At-Home Blood Pregnancy Test Kit

"The early diagnosis of pregnancy is critical in many circumstances, especially in women with endometriosis or fallopian tube disorders which may result in serious and life-threatening medical consequences. Many times, the standard urine testing methods may not confirm a pregnancy for several weeks after conception, where blood testing can provide an answer even before a woman suspects she may be pregnant." – Keith W. Stampher, M.D., F.A.A.F.P.

