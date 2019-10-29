Earls Restaurant Group Delivers Guest-Focused Digital Gifting Experience with Blackhawk Network eCommerce Solution

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Branded payments provider Blackhawk Network today announced that it has partnered with Canadian-owned, independent restaurant group, Earls Restaurants Ltd., to lead the group's digital gift card sales with its CashStar B2C and B2B gift card ecommerce solution. Blackhawk's end-to-end platform and managed services will help grow Earls online sales of digital and physical gifts to guests and businesses.

With its continued focus on improving the guest experience at all touchpoints and 66 restaurants across Canada and the US, Earls sought to make the digital gifting experience as seamless and enjoyable as possible for its guests. Earls looked to Blackhawk to create an enhanced overall consumer and B2B mobile and web buying experience for its customers. Blackhawk's CashStar platform optimizes revenue and provides a seamless customer experience through an easy-to-use checkout experience for guests and a sophisticated risk assessment solution that can help Earls complete more sales. The flexibility of the platform allows Earls to bring real-time gifting capabilities to its guests in digital channels across all devices.

Blackhawk's CashStar technology platform and full-service support drives program sales growth and delivers scalable program operations and risk mitigation.

"At Earls, our commitment is to create the best customer experience possible both in and out of our restaurants," said Kristin Vekteris, VP Brand + Marketing. "Partnering with Blackhawk's expertise and superior platform, we are able to offer a best-in-class experience that is consistent with our brand across all channels."

"Dining has consistently been one of the most popular gift card categories year after year, and Earls recognizes the important role gift cards play as part of its strategy to drive revenue and provide an excellent guest experience," said Steve Dekker, managing director, Canada and Latin America, Blackhawk Network. "By taking advantage of our award-winning platform, Earls is better equipped to grow revenue through its gift card program and deliver on its commitment to putting the guest first via a more streamlined digital purchase experience."

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment programs to meet our partners' business objectives. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. With a presence in over 26 countries, we reliably execute branded payment programs in over 100 countries worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments.

Blackhawk is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. For more information, please visit blackhawknetwork.com.

About Earls Restaurant Group

Earls Restaurants Ltd. is a family-owned operation started by Leroy Earl (Bus) Fuller and his son Stan Fuller in 1982 with its first restaurant in Edmonton, Alberta. Earls has since grown to become one of the most successful, family-owned independent restaurant groups in North America with 66 locations across Canada (56) and the US (10). Stan Fuller still serves as CEO and the brand is headquartered in Vancouver. From humble beginnings as a laid-back burger and beer joint to today, Earls offers a casual yet sophisticated dining experience within its group of independently compelling restaurant locations. While each experience is tailored to the location, Earls is committed to providing a consciously sourced, diverse globally inspired menu from quality ingredients.

earls.ca | @EarlsRestaurant

MEDIA CONTACT:

Courtney Brunkow

303-717-9575

courtney@fletchergroupllc.com

SOURCE Blackhawk Network

Related Links

https://blackhawknetwork.com

