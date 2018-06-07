Early 2019 insurance rates highlight a need for benefit alternatives

Also driving up premiums are medical expenditures. They are expected to rise 2.2 percent this year, compared with 1.9 percent for overall inflation, according to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Yet rising prices have done nothing to quell employees' desire for improving benefits, as they're now being used as a benchmark in a tightening job market. Employers are going to need alternative benefit solutions to stay competitive with the national unemployment rate dipping to 3.8 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

They're going to need options like those offered at ClaimLinx, a full-service consultant, insurance agency and third-party administrator that specializes in guiding business owners through the insurance market with its own unique strategy for achieving the best, most affordable health plan.

ClaimLinx has pioneered a solution for purchasing health insurance that combines traditional high deductible insurance plans with a customized self-funded medical expense reimbursement plan. The resulting plan enables employers to offer top-notch benefits at a much lower cost.

Tom Quigley, National Benefits Consultant at ClaimLinx, emphasized that this has to be business owners' first priority.

"You've got to be providing the best assets you can to your employees or it's going to become your liability — no question," he said.

What started as a small idea in Cincinnati about cutting costs on health insurance has grown to a nationwide service with offices in Boston and North Conway, NH. In 2017 ClaimLinx helped business owners save an estimated $3.2 million.

John Moore, President of the manufacturing company Ohio Metal Products, changed his company's benefits plan to the ClaimLinx solution because of increasing costs and even more limited options.

"Our company has saved tens of thousands of dollars," Moore said. "ClaimLinx can provide the benefits that we want, not what the insurance company suggests."

Contact: Whitney Faber, (617) 892-4655

wfaber@claimlinx.com

www.claimlinx.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/early-2019-insurance-rates-highlight-a-need-for-benefit-alternatives-300661801.html

SOURCE ClaimLinx

Related Links

http://www.claimlinx.com

