Early Adopter INB Using FedNow Receive Feature

News provided by

INB, N.A.

28 Jul, 2023, 15:29 ET

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INB, N.A., a bank headquartered in Springfield, IL, is an early adopter of FedNow, a new payment infrastructure that allows U.S. financial institutions to provide safe and efficient instant payment services. Institutions adopting the service can provide customers with instant access to deliver and receive transactions year-round, including holidays. INB is initially offering the receive-only feature. 

Continue Reading
INB is an early adopter of a new payment infrastructure that allows U.S. financial institutions to provide safe and efficient instant payment services.
INB is an early adopter of a new payment infrastructure that allows U.S. financial institutions to provide safe and efficient instant payment services.

INB was selected as a FedNow pilot participant in late 2020. On July 20, 2023, INB was one of 35 banks to go live on the first day FedNow hit the market. According to INB Vice President, Deposit Operations Jamie Singer, INB's partnership with Computer Services Inc. (CSI), a leading provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, made this possible. CSI is also a pilot service provider. 

Singer explains that customers will benefit from FedNow by seeing faster, real time, processing. "This will be the federal government's fastest payment method to date with 24/7 'always on' access. While the Fed has controls in place to ensure a slow roll-out, we anticipate FedNow will play a major role in moving money over the next five to 10 years."

CSI notes in a news release that "instant payments will play a crucial role in how financial institutions attract and retain business."

Singer continues: "This is the first payment modality that the Fed has created in nearly 50 years, and we pride ourselves on being at the forefront of this exciting time in our industry." 

About INB, N.A. – INB is a privately held national bank. Founded in 1999 in Springfield, IL, the bank offers both personal and commercial banking products and wealth services in Central Illinois. The bank also provides commercial banking services in Missouri and Florida.

SOURCE INB, N.A.

Also from this source

INB, N.A. Celebrates New Office in Miami

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.