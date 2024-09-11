Early Bird Brunch to Open New West Omaha Location on October 7th

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Early Bird Brunch, your modern take on a classic diner experience, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location in West Omaha on Monday, October 7th, 2024. This location will be the seventh addition to the popular brunch restaurant which also has 5 other locations in Nebraska and soon to be 3 in the Des Moines, Iowa region. Combining a vibrant and indulgent atmosphere with a friendly and welcoming staff, Early Bird Brunch is the perfect place to start or end your day.

Early Bird Brunch Early Bird Brunch

With a focus on unique and creative dishes, Early Bird Brunch offers a brunch experience like no other. Guests can indulge in a variety of eclectic menu items, including breakfast appetizers and a fresh twist on classic diner favorites. The brand is known and highly praised for their trendy breakfast cocktail names and chef driven menu offerings, adding a playful and fun element to the dining experience.

"We are thrilled to be opening our newest location in West Omaha," says the team at Early Bird Brunch. "We have been overwhelmed by the positive response to our other locations and can't wait to bring our modern brunch concept to even more customers. We believe that our vibrant and indulgent menu, paired with our friendly and welcoming atmosphere, will be a hit with the West Omaha community."

The West Omaha location will feature the same popular menu items as the other locations. Guests can look forward to trying unique brunch cocktails with creative names, as well as delicious breakfast appetizers.

At the grand opening of the "West O" location, guests can expect the same spunky and welcoming atmosphere that has made Early Bird Brunch a popular destination for brunch lovers since 2019. The brand invites everyone to "join the flock" and experience not your every day brunch, every day at Early Bird Brunch.

About Early Bird

Early Bird Brunch is a modern take on the classic diner experience, offering a vibrant and indulgent menu in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere. With locations in Nebraska and Iowa, Early Bird Brunch is dedicated to creating unique and creative dishes with a fresh twist on brunch favorites. For more information on Early Bird Brunch and its other locations, visit their website at https://earlybirdbrunch.com/.

Contact Information

Name: Codie Burrow

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (402)-934-5535

SOURCE Early Bird Brunch