"EARLY BIRD" BUYERS WIN BIG AT COTA

Circuit of The Americas is confident this year's United States Grand Prix entertainment lineup is so strong that they are offering "early bird" general admission grounds passes buyers a profit

AUSTIN, Texas, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Excitement builds as Circuit of The Americas (COTA) gears up for an incredible Formula One Pirelli United States Grand Prix Weekend! In a move that's making waves in the motorsports world, COTA has announced an unprecedented offer for its "early bird" pass holders.

COTA is thrilled to unveil a groundbreaking deal for fans who secured their tickets early.

From now until May 6th, one week after the highly anticipated music lineup reveal on April 29th, COTA will repurchase any general admission 3-Day weekend grounds pass for a remarkable $350. It's an opportunity for fans to turn their early bird passes into a financial win.

COTA understands that circumstances can change. So, if plans have shifted or if the soon to be announced headliners aren't for you, fear not! COTA is happy to buy back your passes. After the music line-up is announced, a limited number of General Admission 3- Day Grounds Passes will be made available (at a higher price). Until that time, you can still buy 3-Day Reserved Grandstand tickets beginning as low as $525.

COTA is excited to share the good news and give fans an option. Whether you choose to keep your tickets and enjoy the shows or you decide to take a profit, you're a winner!

"We're committed to making sure the United States Grand Prix continues to offer our guests a great value. With over 35 hours of fan-favorite programming: including racing, music, exhibits, shopping, crazy shows, and surprises, there's something for everyone. From the campgrounds to the clubs, this year's fun will be bigger than ever!" says Bobby Epstein, COTA Chairman.

ABOUT CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS

Experience the unfiltered thrill of being alive at Circuit of The Americas, in Austin, TX. Feel the rush of the world's greatest drivers competing in motorsport's biggest events. Get lost in the music of the hottest musical acts as they perform live at Austin's largest outdoor music venue. Take charge of your own 602 horsepower race car as part of our exciting driving experiences. Experience the thrill of racing others at the COTA Karting track. Inspire your most valuable stakeholders in our expansive meeting and hospitality spaces designed for large groups and private or corporate events. At Circuit of The Americas, there is fun at every turn.

For more information visit www.thecircuit.com . For an experience as unique as Austin and a rush you'll never forget, visit Circuit of The Americas, where exhilaration happens!

Join the conversation on social media:

Facebook: @CircuitofTheAmericas

Twitter: @COTA

Instagram: @cota_official

SOURCE Circuit of the Americas