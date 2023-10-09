Early Bird Tickets Now Available for the LARGEST Haunted House in the Poconos

BUSHKILL, Pa., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare to be thrilled and entertained this Halloween season as Haunted Poconos Park announces the early release of tickets for the most spine-tingling event in the region! Get ready to scream, laugh, and create unforgettable memories at the Poconos Park's Haunted House extravaganza, set to take place for ONE WEEKEND ONLY on Friday, October 27, and Saturday, October 28. Buy your early bird tickets today at www.HauntedPoconosPark.com.

The centerpiece of Haunted Poconos Park is the hair-raising "Playhouse of Horror." Brace yourself for a nightmarish journey through the twisted minds of the undead as you navigate the treacherous path leading from the "Carnival of Chaos" to the "Plagued Prison," and further into the "Insane Asylum," "Nightmare Nursery," "Tower of Doom," and the spine-tingling "Electrocution Room." If you manage to survive these memorable attractions, you'll emerge back into safety, breathless and exhilarated.

Each paid admission also grants you entry into the Corn Maze at McGee's Farm—an immersive experience that will test your wits and courage as you make your way through its twists and turns.

Haunted Poconos Park isn't just about scares; it's a family-friendly event too! For one day only, Saturday, October 28 from 2pm - 6pm families can enjoy the "Kid's Trick or Treat Trail" featuring games, not-so-scary scenery, photo opportunities, and a guarantee of a candy-filled bag for all children aged 12 and under. Warm up by the fire pits with s'mores kits or indulge in delicious food and beverages, including options for adults.

No Halloween celebration is complete without a Pumpkin Patch! Pick your perfect pumpkin and enjoy free carving and painting stations to bring your ghoulish creations to life. For a fun fall experience, hop on the limited seats available on the Hayride hosted by Lehman Township, included with entry to the Kid's Trick or Treat Trail. Enjoy a scenic ride through the landscapes of Poconos Park.

On Saturday, October 28, Haunted Poconos Park will offer an exclusive Halloween-themed dinner party at the enchanting Lake House, known as the "Black Lagoon Banquet." Each admission to this special event includes a coveted after-dinner fast pass entry into the heart-pounding "Playhouse of Horror."

Ticket Pricing and description

Trick or Treat Trail

Ages 12 and under $5 plus fees per child

*Price includes entry for adult(s) and 1 child on the Trick or Treat Trail and Hayride

*Does not include admission to Playhouse of Horror

Playhouse of Horror

Ages 13+

Early Bird Price now through 10/20 $19.99 plus fees

Week Of Price through 10/26 $24.99 plus fees

Day Of Price $29.99 plus fees

Skip The Line admission $39.99 plus fees

*Children aged 12 and under MUST be accompanied by an adult

Black Lagoon Banquet (Sold out last year)

$59.99 plus fees

*Includes Skip The Line admission to Playhouse of Horror ($39.99 value)

Get your early bird tickets now at www.HauntedPoconosPark.com to fully immerse in the spooky season!

About Poconos Park

Poconos Park is a premier entertainment destination located in Bushkill, Pennsylvania, just 18 miles north of Stroudsburg off Interstate 80 and a mere 2 miles north of the stunning Bushkill Falls. Known for its scenic beauty and vibrant community, Poconos Park has become the go-to destination for seasonal events and family fun.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ken Conte

Director of Sponsorship and Marketing

Poconos Park

Phone: (970) 227-3588

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Haunted Poconos Park