Early birds always get the worms -- Register to CIBS 2020 and win your entrance permission in advance

Staged annually since 1996, CIBS stands unchallenged as the largest and most important recreational boating exhibition in China, in fact has also been said to be the vane of its type and is the most comprehensive and longest established boat & yacht exhibition in Asia. CIBS seeks to present the whole world it's determination on leading boats into daily life in China. On CIBS2019, more than 150 fantastic events were held onsite, the show hit an exhibiting area of 55,000m 2 , attracted over 600 exhibitors and 35,000 visitors from 85 countries.

Furthermore, CIBS is the only platinum member of the International Federation of Boat Show Organizers (IFBSO) and enjoys the title of the "Best Boat Show in Asian-Pacific Region". While it obviously attracts major exhibitors from across China, the CIBS is truly an international event with visitation from many of the world's leading boat builders, marine engine, wholesalers, service providers and top designers. 90.32% of exhibitors on CIBS2019 are willing to participate again in 2020 and 83.73% of visitors clearly indicated that they will return in the next session. Jeanneau, Beneteau, Mercury Marine, Suzuki, Honda, 3M, BRP, Hidea, Garmin, Palm Bay, etc., these are the faithful partners and are never just exhibitors to CIBS, all the brands witnessed the development of CIBS and accompanied with it's rising throughout the years.

Following the success of CIBS, the Lifestyle Show was launched in 2018 which is a sub-event of CIBS and aims to enlarge the scale and definition of "water" during the exhibition. These years, water sports are no longer just leaning on riding boats or yachts in grand lakes or shallow seas. Lure fishing, snorkeling, diving, canoeing, rafting, water polo, floating blanket and so on are the popular water activities that deserve experiencing as well. Apart from that, Lifestyle Show considers all the relevant sectors regarding outdoor events, it also includes RV camping, amusement equipment and theme travel (safari). On the Lifestyle Show 2019, a 300m2 water carnival offered visitors a touchable experience. Touring cars (RV) and colorful traveling plans promoted by the exhibitors also left the attendees deep impressions.

on March 31th 2020, China International Boat Show 2020 and The Lifestyle Show 2020 will be co-located in National Exhibition and Convention Centre (Shanghai)

