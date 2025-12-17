Early Bitcoin Investor Nick Rose Doubles Down on Bitcoin Mining and AI Data Centers

Strategic partnerships target low-cost energy markets in developing economies

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Compute, founded by early Bitcoin investor Nick Rose, announced its expansion into large-scale Bitcoin mining and artificial intelligence data center infrastructure, with an initial focus on developing markets. The strategy reflects a growing shift among crypto-native infrastructure operators toward AI compute, driven by surging global demand and mounting energy constraints in North America and Western Europe.

As global investment in AI data centers accelerates, many operators face rising power costs, grid congestion, and increasing curtailment in established markets. Orion Compute is pursuing a differentiated approach by deploying infrastructure in regions with abundant, underutilized energy capacity, enabling continuous power availability at significantly lower cost. In the near term, Orion Compute is strategically prioritizing deployments in West Texas, one of the most energy-abundant regions in the United States, with planned expansion into developing markets as regulatory frameworks and infrastructure conditions align.

"One of the most overlooked advantages of developing markets is the scale of untapped, low-cost power that already exists," said Nick Rose, founder of Orion Compute. "By prioritizing energy economics first, rather than chasing hype cycles, we believe it is possible to build AI and mining infrastructure that is both capital-efficient and resilient over the long term."

Orion Compute is adopting a phased deployment model designed to mitigate regulatory and capital risk. Initial rollouts will utilize lower-cost AI hardware, including Nvidia A100 GPUs, allowing the company to establish energy and operational infrastructure while limiting upfront capital expenditure. As local regulatory frameworks and market conditions mature, Orion Compute plans to scale deployments with more advanced hardware, including H100-class GPUs.

The company is also developing dual-purpose infrastructure capable of supporting both AI workloads and Bitcoin mining, with a mix of on-grid and off-grid deployments. This approach is supported through strategic collaboration with Terra Solis, which provides ultra-low-cost, location-agnostic energy technologies aligned with Orion Compute's cost-first infrastructure strategy.

While much of the current AI data center buildout remains concentrated in the U.S. and Western Europe, Rose argues that long-term value creation will depend on access to stable, affordable energy rather than proximity to traditional capital hubs. Orion Compute's model is designed to prioritize sustainable operating margins and continuity of power in anticipation of continued volatility across global energy markets.

About Orion Compute

Orion Compute is an infrastructure company focused on large-scale Bitcoin mining and artificial intelligence data center development. Founded by 2011 OG Bitcoin investor Nick Rose, the company specializes in deploying compute infrastructure in energy-rich, underutilized markets with an emphasis on cost efficiency and long-term operational resilience. Orion Compute develops flexible, dual-purpose facilities designed to support both AI workloads and digital asset mining across on-grid and off-grid environments.

