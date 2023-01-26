Early Childhood Education Leader Learning Without Tears has Highly Successful Presence, New Product Feature Intro at FETC 2023

Future of Education Technology Conference Showcased Real-World EdTech

CABIN JOHN, Md., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Without Tears®, a leading early childhood education company, marked the end of a highly successful EdTech conference, FETC 2023 – the Future of Education Technology Conference – held in New Orleans, LA this week. FETC is a multi-day learning experience that showcases real-world solutions and expertise that impacts students, classrooms, schools, and districts. These innovations are shaping and improving the education landscape and were demonstrated alongside best-practices and current trends – all designed to leverage educational technology resources and improve student outcomes.

In live demonstrations, learning and education technology experts from Learning Without Tears, worked directly with conference goers to share best practices and breakthroughs that can be used to improve teaching and learning in their home schools.

"We were proud to showcase our latest learning innovations," explained Learning Without Tears CEO, Terry Nealon. "We introduced the Assessment Accelerator , a new feature of our Keyboarding Without Tears® solution, designed to teach students how to improve performance in digital assessments. We demonstrated voice-enabled technology built into our Phonics, Reading, and Me™ program, which can hear and assess student reading, scaling the impact teachers can have. And we highlighted Handwriting Without Tears®, LWT's first learning solution that focuses on handwriting — because we all know that mastering handwriting is the key to literacy and lifelong learning."

Learning Without Tears highlighted its breakthrough literacy product, Phonics, Reading, and Me- a K–3 supplemental phonics program designed to help children learn the skills they need to become proficient readers. This literacy program provides an integrated print/digital instruction model and combines the powerful use of technology and assessment with embedded professional learning for teachers. Through a partnership with Dublin-based SoapBox Labs, Phonics, Reading, and Me leverages speech recognition technology to provide first-of-its-kind digital assessments, making it easier for teachers to provide personalized learning paths and instruction for each student.

"The need for innovative education technology that is proven to work has never been greater," Nealon continued. "Teachers need to know what works, and what doesn't. In addition to 4 decades of proven classroom success, we also have independent research proving the efficacy of our solutions." Last year, LWT announced the results of a study by Johns Hopkins University School of Education's Center for Research & Reform in Education, where Handwriting Without Tears achieved a high ESSA Tier 2-Level evidence rating, providing hard evidence of the effectiveness of the company's complete curriculum.

"Students have fallen behind, foundational learning skills like reading have declined, and teachers are exhausted," Nealon said. "For 40 years, Learning Without Tears has leveraged its expertise in early childhood education to meet the needs of teachers and students, and we are continuing to do so today, with proven innovation — putting equity and access at the center of our products, so all young students have the opportunity for successful learning and a bright future."

