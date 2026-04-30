Early Childhood Education Leader Little Newtons Announces Jessica Sylvester as Chief Operating Officer and Jenny Lester as Regional Manager

As demand for high-quality child care and early education programs continues to grow, Little Newtons is investing in experienced leadership to strengthen operations, enhance family experience, and support educators across its schools.

MINNEAPOLIS, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Newtons Incorporated, a growing leader in early childhood education, child care, and preschool programs, announced the promotion of two key leaders: Jessica Sylvester to Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Jenny Lester to Regional Manager. These leadership appointments support the organization's continued expansion and commitment to delivering high-quality child care and early learning experiences for families.

Jessica Sylvester Appointed Chief Operating Officer

Jessica Sylvester has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer, where she will lead company-wide operations, focusing on scalable systems, team development, and consistent program quality across multiple child care centers.

"I'm honored to share that I have recently stepped into the role of Chief Operating Officer," said Sylvester. "It's a privilege to serve in this capacity, and I'm deeply grateful for the trust placed in me to help guide our organization forward."

Sylvester will prioritize strengthening operational processes while maintaining a strong focus on family satisfaction, child safety, and educational excellence.

"While my title has changed, my core commitment remains the same: to ensure that every decision we make reflects our unwavering dedication to our brand promise and, most importantly, to the families we serve," s he added. " Our families are at the heart of everything we do."

"Our brand promise is more than words—it's a daily commitment," Sylvester said. "I am dedicated to ensuring that promise is lived out across every interaction and every level of our organization."

Her leadership will continue to be guided by the organization's C ore Values, with a strong emphasis on safe learning environments, early childhood development, and strong partnerships with families.

Jenny Lester Promoted to Regional Manager

Jenny Lester has been promoted to Regional Manager, where she will oversee the Minnesota early learning centers and support school leadership teams in delivering high-quality child care and preschool education programs.

Lester has played a critical role in the organization's growth, serving as a lead trainer across schools, mentoring educators, and driving improvements in parent engagement, operational performance, and enrollment growth.

She is also known for her success in local marketing and community outreach, helping families better understand the value of early childhood education while strengthening the organization's presence in the communities it serves.

"Jenny's leadership has had a significant impact on our schools, our teams, and the families we serve," said Senior Director of Education & Quality Rita Lewis. "Her ability to develop talent, improve performance, and build strong community connections makes her the ideal leader for this role."

In her new position, Lester will focus on supporting directors, improving consistency across locations, and driving strong educational and operational outcomes.

Supporting Growth in Early Childhood Education

These promotions reflect Little Newtons' commitment to building a leadership team that supports long-term growth in the child care and early education industry, while maintaining a strong focus on quality, safety, and family experience.

With Sylvester and Lester in their new roles, the organization is well-positioned to continue expanding its impact and delivering exceptional care and education for children and families.

Little Newtons Incorporated owns and operates 7 schools in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois. The family of schools includes Little Newtons (located in Maple Grove, MN and Elmwood Park, IL), Red Balloon Child Care Center (located in Becker, MN), Bright Beginnings Academy (located in Plymouth, MN and Burnsville, MN), Little Sprouts Academy (located in Menomonie, WI), and Peace of Mind Early Education Center (located in Woodbury, MN).

Annie Kousaie

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

763-402-5239

SOURCE Little Newtons