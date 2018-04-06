Early Childhood Education Products Leader Launches State-of-the-Art Services for New Classroom and Center Openings

Discount School Supply offers a comprehensive experience for its customers, providing assistance in all phases of setting up a new center, from design and product selection, then warehousing everything until the center is ready and supervising the delivery and installation. Laurel Johnston, Senior Director of Sales, noted that, "Our planning tools help customers find exactly what they need and quickly see how well the items will work in their classroom space. In addition, we've grouped together bundles of products to help educators create spaces for a particular purpose, so it's even easier to purchase products for a specific learning area, such as outdoor learning or dramatic play."

Jeff Clark, Vice President of Sales, added, "The 3D Classroom Planner™ is easy to use and customers have the added benefits of our design consultants' unparalleled product knowledge and experience, as well as the best prices customers have come to expect from Discount School Supply."

"At Discount School Supply, we've been assisting early childhood educators for over 30 years, setting up and outfitting classrooms and new centers all across the U.S.," noted Dipak Golechha, parent company Excelligence Learning Corporation's CEO. Golechha added, "With the introduction of our new classroom and center expansion services, we're bringing cutting edge technology directly to educators, allowing them to visualize and arrange a classroom in 3D, creating the ideal space to meet their needs. Moreover, because we've eliminated the middleman, our customers get the benefit of a personalized service while outfitting their classroom in the most cost-effective manner."

For more information on Discount School Supply's new center openings and classroom expansion services, please contact a planning consultant at ContactAConsultant.

About Discount School Supply®

Discount School Supply (DSS) is the premiere one-stop shopping destination for early childhood education needs, providing a wide variety of products designed to help make early childhood learning fun. From its innovative and unique collection of exclusive items to well-known national brands, DSS has everything needed to support a classroom with everyday low prices and a 110% Low Price Guarantee. Leading proprietary brands include: Colorations®, BioColor®, Excellerations®, MyPerfectClassroom® and Environments®. For more information about Discount School Supply, please visit www.discountschoolsupply.com.

About Excelligence Learning Corporation

Excelligence Learning Corporation (www.excelligence.com) is a leading developer, manufacturer, distributor, and multi-channel retailer of over 20,000 innovative, high-quality and grade-appropriate educational products and teaching solutions, which are sold primarily to early childhood learning centers, elementary schools, PTAs, and consumers. The company has three core divisions: Supplies (Discount School Supply and Really Good Stuff), Equipment (Angeles®, Children's Factory®, and Learning Carpets), and Services (Educational Products, Inc., ChildCare Education Institute and Frog Street Press). With over 30 years of experience serving children, educators and parents, Excelligence's diversified portfolio of leading brands delivers quality, innovation, service and value on a global scale. Leading proprietary brands include: Colorations®, BioColor®, Excellerations®, MyPerfectClassroom® and Environments®.

See more at: www.discountschoolsupply.com, www.reallygoodstuff.com, www.childrensfactory.com, www.angelesstore.com, www.learningcarpets.com, www.educationalproducts.com, www.frogstreet.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Contact: Olivia Barrick

Tel: 831-641-3018

E-mail:obarrick@excelligence.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/early-childhood-education-products-leader-launches-state-of-the-art-services-for-new-classroom-and-center-openings-300625475.html

SOURCE Excelligence Learning Corporation

Related Links

http://www.excelligencelearning.com

