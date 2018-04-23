Early Childhood Education Products Leader Sponsors 1 Million Crayon Drive

Children will participate by starting their own Crayon Collections in their neighborhoods and collect still-good crayons they no longer need from restaurants/their art supplies. Each participating child will receive a one-of-a-kind downloadable bookmark from the record-breaking children's book series, The Day The Crayons Came Home, thanks to Crayon Collection partner Penguin Random House. Instructions for starting a community crayon collection and how to donate gently-used crayons to Head Start Centers and Title 1 schools around the United States are available at crayoncollection.org/collection.html.

"There are 2 main goals for this campaign," says Sheila Morovati, Founder and President of the charity, Crayon Collection. "Our first goal is to shift the habit of waste that children experience by trashing still good crayons. Kids have many crayons laying around their homes, plus they receive a gift of 4 brand-new crayons when they dine at family friendly restaurants. Many times, children leave the crayons behind after their meal without realizing crayons do not decompose and are headed for the trash. Meanwhile children in schools a few miles away yearn for those same crayons. The second goal is to raise awareness for the pressures placed on our teachers to spend their personal earnings on classroom supplies, which we believe is simply unfair and unjust."

Dipak Golechha, CEO of Excelligence Learning Corporation, parent company of Discount School Supply added, "We're delighted that Colorations® is sponsoring this important initiative that encourages children to be environmentally responsible while sharing with those less fortunate. Moreover, it provides an excellent opportunity to give back to teachers who reach into their own pockets every day to make sure their classrooms are fully outfitted."

About Colorations® and Discount School Supply

Colorations® is an extensive arts and crafts brand which offers high quality and great classroom value. From bulky class packs to multiple proprietary paint products, adhesives, collage products and art tools, Colorations® truly has it all for less! Colorations® was created by Discount School Supply (DSS) which is the premiere one-stop shopping destination for early childhood education products, sold throughout the USA and in 40 countries, designed to help make early childhood learning fun. From its innovative and unique collection of exclusive items to well-known national brands, DSS has everything needed to support a classroom with everyday low prices and a 110% Low Price Guarantee. In addition to Colorations®, leading proprietary brands include: BioColor®, Excellerations®, MyPerfectClassroom® and Environments®. For more information about Discount School Supply, please visit www.discountschoolsupply.com.

About Crayon Collection

Crayon Collection is an international non-profit organization with a mission to inspire a commitment to the environmental consciousness and the infusion of art education in underfunded schools. The crayons are not altered in any way but are delivered from crayon collection sites to underserved schools locally. The charity was founded by Sheila Michail Morovati, and has successfully been collecting crayons from restaurant chains nationwide and donating them to vulnerable Title I Elementary schools or Head Start Preschools. With the help of professional artists and educators, Crayon Collection has developed a full art education program, which each crayon recipient school receives for free to use the crayons for deeper learning of the arts. Crayon Collection relies on volunteers around the globe, and uses this process of repurposing gently used crayons as a relatable tool for teaching young children the benefits of recycling, reusing and reducing waste as well as having a philanthropic experience. Visit www.crayoncollection.org for more information.

About Excelligence Learning Corporation

Excelligence Learning Corporation (www.excelligence.com) is a leading developer, manufacturer, distributor, and multi-channel retailer of over 20,000 innovative, high-quality and grade-appropriate educational products and teaching solutions, which are sold primarily to early childhood learning centers, elementary schools, PTAs, and consumers. The company has three core divisions: Supplies (Discount School Supply and Really Good Stuff), Equipment (Angeles®, Children's Factory®, and Learning Carpets), and Services (Educational Products, Inc., ChildCare Education Institute and Frog Street Press). With over 30 years of experience serving children, educators and parents, Excelligence's diversified portfolio of leading brands delivers quality, innovation, service and value on a global scale. Leading proprietary brands include: Colorations®, BioColor®, Steve Spangler Science®, Excellerations®, MyPerfectClassroom® and Environments®.

See more at: discountschoolsupply.com, reallygoodstuff.com, childrensfactory.com, angelesstore.com, learningcarpets.com, educationalproducts.com, cceionline.com, frogstreet.com.

