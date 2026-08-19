Early Childhood Veteran Marquita Davis Joins Teaching Strategies

National early childhood leader brings more than two decades of experience spanning early learning and child care, government, and philanthropy leadership

WASHINGTON, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teaching Strategies, the leading provider of early childhood curriculum, assessment, professional development and family engagement solutions, today announced Marquita Davis, Ph.D., has joined the organization as its new Chief External Affairs Officer. Davis brings more than two decades of leadership across early childhood education, government, philanthropy and mission-driven organizations.

Davis brings a uniquely broad perspective on early childhood, having led statewide early learning policy, directed philanthropic investments in early learning innovation, overseen billions of dollars in state fiscal resources, and most recently led enterprise-wide academic strategy for the nation's largest early learning provider. In her new role at Teaching Strategies, she will help advance the organization's engagement with nonprofit organizations, foundations, academic institutions, policymakers, and leaders across the early childhood field.

"Very few people have touched as many aspects of advancing quality early learning as Marquita. She has balanced state budgets, directed philanthropic investment, and run academic strategy for the largest early learning enterprise in the country," said Mike Derezin, CEO of Teaching Strategies. "She understands early childhood education from virtually every vantage point. Her ability to bring people together around a shared vision for children and families will be an incredible asset to Teaching Strategies and to the early childhood field."

Most recently, Davis served as Chief Academic Officer and Senior Vice President at KinderCare Learning Companies, where she led enterprise-wide academic strategy, curriculum innovation, research and evaluation, and public policy for the nation's largest early learning enterprise, serving more than 200,000 children and employing more than 40,000 educators.

Previously, as deputy director of early learning at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Davis directed a multimillion-dollar portfolio focused on evidence-based early learning innovations and building partnerships across policymakers, researchers and national grantees.

Her career also includes senior leadership roles in Alabama state government. As chief fiscal officer and director of the Office of Finance, Davis oversaw a $19 billion state fiscal portfolio and served as a principal fiscal advisor to the governor and legislature. Earlier, as commissioner and director of pre-K for the Alabama Department of Children's Affairs, she led statewide early childhood policy and program strategy and helped scale Alabama's nationally recognized Pre-K program statewide.

"Teaching Strategies continues to set the standard for high-quality early childhood education. The company's commitment to quality stands at the forefront of innovation in early learning," Davis said. "Contributing to strengthening outcomes for children, enriching educator experiences and providing meaningful support for families is central to Teaching Strategies—and to me. I am excited and honored to join this work, and I look forward to advancing what's possible in early childhood education."

Davis holds a Ph.D. in early childhood education and child development from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as a master's degree in human development from Alabama A&M University and a bachelor's degree in family social services from Northern Illinois University. She serves on several national boards and advisory committees, including Auburn University's College of Human Sciences Dean's Board of Advisors, the Early Educator Investment Collaborative Expert Advisory Committee, the Judge Johnson Institute Board of Directors and the Council for Professional Recognition Board of Directors.

About Teaching Strategies

Teaching Strategies® is the most widely used provider of early childhood curriculum, assessment, professional development, and family engagement solutions. Teaching Strategies has the only evidence-based early childhood comprehensive system of curriculum, assessment, professional development and family engagement. Its flagship products, The Creative Curriculum® and GOLD®, reach about 4.5 million children each year in more than 80 countries. A trusted partner and advocate for the early education community for 45 years, today Teaching Strategies connects teachers, children and families to inspired teaching and learning experiences, insightful data, stronger family partnerships, and robust professional learning through SmartTeach™, the leading early learning platform. Learn more at www.teachingstrategies.com.

SOURCE Teaching Strategies