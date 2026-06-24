Teaching Strategies Named Finalist for Three 2026 CODiE Awards

Recognition spans curriculum, integrated solutions, and professional learning, building on Teaching Strategies' 2025 CODiE Award win

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teaching Strategies, a leading developer of early childhood curriculum, assessment, professional learning, and family engagement solutions, has been named a finalist in three categories for this year's CODiE Awards.

"Quality early learning begins with the relationship between educator and child, and our job is to support that relationship at every touchpoint — through curriculum, assessment, family engagement and the tools in between," said Mike Derezin, CEO of Teaching Strategies. "We're proud that the CODiE judges have recognized our approach as best-in-class, not just within early childhood, but across the full education continuum."

Teaching Strategies' solutions are being recognized in the following categories:

Best PK/Early Childhood Learning Solution : The research-based and evidence-based curriculum for 3- and 4-year-olds, The Creative Curriculum for Preschool, supports the whole child — from literacy and math to social-emotional development — through investigative, hands-on learning experiences, while equipping educators with intuitive tools, keeping families connected, and continuously evolving through research and educator feedback.

: The research-based and evidence-based curriculum for 3- and 4-year-olds, The Creative Curriculum for Preschool, supports the whole child — from literacy and math to social-emotional development — through investigative, hands-on learning experiences, while equipping educators with intuitive tools, keeping families connected, and continuously evolving through research and educator feedback. Best Suite of Connected/Integrated Solutions: Teaching Strategies' The Only Integrated Ecosystem in Early Childhood Education is being recognized as a best-in-class platform that provides a unified experience for educators, students, and administrators. Through its first-of-its-kind SmartTeach™ platform and accompanying mobile app, Teaching Strategies' ecosystem makes high-quality early childhood education possible by bringing curriculum, assessment, family engagement tools, and professional learning all into one place.

Teaching Strategies' The Only Integrated Ecosystem in Early Childhood Education is being recognized as a best-in-class platform that provides a unified experience for educators, students, and administrators. Through its first-of-its-kind SmartTeach™ platform and accompanying mobile app, Teaching Strategies' ecosystem makes high-quality early childhood education possible by bringing curriculum, assessment, family engagement tools, and professional learning all into one place. Best Professional Learning Solution: Professional Development Teacher Membership Plus (PDTM Plus) gives early childhood educators access to a professional learning community of more than 100,000 educators, which combines flexible, on-demand and synchronous virtual learning with structured certification pathways — including an Early Literacy Certification. By integrating learning, application, and credentialing into a unified experience, PDTM Plus supports both immediate instructional needs and long-term workforce development.

Now in its 40th year, the CODiE Awards recognize excellence and innovation in education technology. Each year, industry experts including educators and technologists evaluate products for their innovation, impact, and overall value. Last year, Teaching Strategies' The Creative Curriculum for Pre-K earned the CODiE Award for Best PK/Early Childhood Learning Solution.

CODiE award winners will be announced July 15. View all finalists.

About Teaching Strategies

Teaching Strategies® is the most widely used provider of early childhood curriculum, assessment, professional development, and family engagement solutions. Teaching Strategies has the only evidence based early childhood comprehensive system of curriculum, assessment, PD and family engagement, validated just this year by an ESSA Tier 1 level RCT. Its flagship products, The Creative Curriculum® and GOLD®, reach about 4.5 million children each year in more than 80 countries. A trusted partner and advocate for the early education community for 45 years, today Teaching Strategies connects teachers, children and families to inspired teaching and learning experiences, insightful data, stronger family partnerships, and robust professional learning through SmartTeach™, the leading early learning platform. Learn more at www.teachingstrategies.com.

SOURCE Teaching Strategies