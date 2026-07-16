Teaching Strategies Earns Two CODiE Awards for Innovation in Early Childhood Education

Recognition highlights Teaching Strategies' integrated approach to supporting educators, families, and young learners

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading early childhood education provider Teaching Strategies today announced it has received two 2026 CODiE Awards for its flagship curriculum and integrated platform of early learning solutions.

Teaching Strategies received the following honors:

Best PK/Early Childhood Learning Solution for The Creative Curriculum for Preschool

Best Suite of Connected/Integrated Solutions for SmartTeach, a first-of-its-kind platform that brings curriculum, assessment, professional learning, and family engagement together in one place.

The CODiE Awards recognize the most innovative products, platforms, and services across technology and education. Winners are selected through a rigorous evaluation process led by independent industry experts who assess each solution based on innovation, functionality, market impact, and overall value.

"Early childhood educators deserve tools that work together to make teaching more seamless—from planning instruction directly fueled by developmental assessment, to engaging families, to supporting professional growth and giving leaders actionable insights," said Mike Derezin, CEO of Teaching Strategies. "We're honored the CODiE Awards recognized both The Creative Curriculum and the SmartTeach platform that brings this connected experience to life."

The Best PK/Early Childhood Learning Solution award recognizes The Creative Curriculum for Preschool®, Teaching Strategies' evidence-based curriculum for 3- and 4-year-olds. Built around hands-on, investigative learning, the curriculum supports the whole child through intentional experiences in literacy, mathematics, science, social studies, and social-emotional development while providing educators with practical instructional resources and meaningful opportunities to engage families.

The Best Suite of Connected/Integrated Solutions award recognizes Teaching Strategies' SmartTeach™ platform and accompanying mobile app, which brings together curriculum, assessment, family engagement tools, and professional learning all into one platform. The ecosystem of solutions is developmentally appropriate for children and seamless for educators.

"The 2026 CODiE Award winners represent some of the most innovative and impactful solutions in the industry," said Jennifer Baranowski, president of the CODiE Awards. "These organizations are solving meaningful challenges, delivering measurable outcomes, and helping shape the future of technology."

In addition to its two award wins, Teaching Strategies was named a finalist for Best Professional Learning Solution for Professional Development Teacher Membership Plus (PDTM Plus), which provides flexible learning opportunities, certification pathways, and a professional community serving more than 100,000 early childhood educators.

The recognition also comes as new research underscores the value of an integrated approach to early childhood education. A multiyear randomized controlled trial conducted by the National Institute for Early Education Research at Rutgers University found that when teachers used Teaching Strategies' connected ecosystem of curriculum, assessment and both on-demand and live virtual professional learning, teacher retention rates increased by 59%. In turn, children in participating classrooms demonstrated stronger growth in all developmental domains as measured through GOLD®, the country's most widely used early childhood assessment.

A complete list of 2026 CODiE Award winners is available at https://codieawards.com/winners.

About Teaching Strategies

Teaching Strategies® is the most widely used provider of early childhood curriculum, assessment, professional development, and family engagement solutions. Teaching Strategies has the only evidence-based early childhood comprehensive system of curriculum, assessment, professional development and family engagement. Its flagship products, The Creative Curriculum® and GOLD®, reach about 4.5 million children each year in more than 80 countries. A trusted partner and advocate for the early education community for 45 years, today Teaching Strategies connects teachers, children and families to inspired teaching and learning experiences, insightful data, stronger family partnerships, and robust professional learning through SmartTeach™, the leading early learning platform. Learn more at www.teachingstrategies.com.

SOURCE Teaching Strategies