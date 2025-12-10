Early Data Shows that Coverage of Saliva-Based Screenings Drives Improved Patient Engagement and Treatment Plan Acceptance

BOSTON, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new enhanced benefit program by Delta Dental of Massachusetts (DDMA), the largest dental insurance carrier in Massachusetts, focused on performance of chairside saliva-based screenings during oral exams or evaluations for periodontal (gum) disease is seeing an improvement in scores by over 33% on average for returning DDMA patients. Additionally, over 50% of DDMA members who received saliva-based assessments with their regular exam accepted treatment plans for periodontal disease when recommended by their provider.

A collaboration between Smile Generation and Delta Dental of Massachusetts brings saliva-based oral health screenings to thousands of members statewide.

Over the past 14 months, DDMA has collaborated with Smile Generation® to offer, for limited time, chairside, saliva-based assessments at no additional out-of-pocket cost to DDMA members at participating dental practices in Massachusetts.

"The early results of this innovative program show that a greater focus on patient-centered care has the potential to change the trajectory of oral health improvement and engagement for millions of DDMA members. You can manage what you can measure," said Dr. Linda Vidone, DMD, VP Clinical Management at Delta Dental of Massachusetts. "Through novel partnerships like this, we are committed to collaborating with our participating dentists to adopt innovative solutions that improve oral health and overall wellness in Massachusetts."

With a goal of improving early screening for periodontal disease, this groundbreaking program was designed to increased awareness, deliver timely education, and enable personalized interventions to help prevent disease progression. This is important for patients, as untreated periodontal disease has been associated with worse outcomes in systemic conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

The saliva assessment measures levels of active-matrix metalloproteinase-8 (aMMP-8), a biomarker that indicates active collagen breakdown in the gums. Elevated levels of aMMP-8 may indicate gum disease progression before visible symptoms appear. A reduction in aMMP-8 level (i.e., an improvement in 'score') indicates less collagen breakdown, which occurs as oral inflammation decreases.

More than 1,600 DDMA members received saliva-based assessments, with over 400 receiving scores more than once. Nearly all accepted the assessment when offered and received their score, along with an educational flyer explaining its relevance to their health.

"Metrics drive engagement, and engagement drives outcomes," said Shawn Fuller, DDS, general dentist and practice owner of Shrewsbury Dentistry. "Consistently measuring key wellness indicators and providing patients with a score engages patients, builds trust and catalyzes action. This objective metric also reinforces the dental team's role as a partner in overall health and increases treatment plan acceptance by the patient."

The program will continue through the end of 2026 with select participating practices. DDMA continues to monitor data and evaluate the impact of the saliva-based assessments on higher-risk cohorts, including people with diabetes and individuals who smoke.

About Delta Dental of Massachusetts

At Delta Dental of Massachusetts, we know that oral health directly impacts overall health, and we are working toward a system that recognizes and understands that value. That's why our Empowering Smiles: from Ahh to Z approach focuses on improving outcomes through prevention, quality, value, and innovation. We believe in the power of oral health to transform lives.

We're dedicated to working with all our partners — members, dentists, employers, community health leaders and more — to drive progress. Together, we're empowering a system that works for everyone — from Ahh to Z.

Delta Dental proudly provides prevention-focused dental benefits to over 2.5 million members and more than 3,000 businesses across Massachusetts, offering access to the largest network of dental providers in the state and nationwide.

About Smile Generation

Smile Generation® connects patients to Smile Generation-trusted dentists who are dedicated to providing an exceptional patient experience and advanced clinical care. Smile Generation also provides financial choices for patients and education about the connection between oral health and overall health (The Mouth-Body Connection®). The Smile Generation network spans over 1,000 dental offices in 24 states. Smile Generation-trusted offices are supported by PDS Health®. For more information, visit smilegeneration.com.

