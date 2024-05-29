Early Detection is Crucial in Scoliosis Management - National Scoliosis Center

FAIRFAX, Va. and BALTIMORE, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Scoliosis Awareness Month approaches (June), National Scoliosis Center urges parents to recognize the importance of early detection in the management of scoliosis. With timely intervention, non-operative treatments such as bracing can often be employed, preventing the need for surgery and mitigating potential long-term complications.

Early detection of scoliosis is the key to ensuring that non-operative treatments, such as bracing, are an option for your child. If you have any concerns about your child’s spine, please talk to your pediatrician.

Scoliosis, a curvature of the spine, affects millions worldwide, with early detection being key to effective conservative treatment. When left undetected or untreated, scoliosis can progress and lead to severe spinal deformities, chronic pain, and reduced quality of life. However, with early diagnosis, non-operative treatments such as bracing, physical therapy, and specialized exercises can effectively manage the condition.

"It's imperative for individuals, parents, and healthcare providers to recognize the signs of scoliosis in children early on," says Luke Stikeleather, Chief Orthotist and Founder of National Scoliosis Center. "By identifying scoliosis in its early stages, we have the opportunity to implement conservative treatments that can halt or minimize progression and potentially improve curves, sparing patients from invasive surgeries and potential complications later in life."

National Scoliosis Center advocates for increased awareness and education surrounding scoliosis detection and management. The following symptoms could indicate scoliosis: one shoulder or hip is higher than the other, a prominent rib cage on one side, asymmetry of the waist, a visible S curve in spine, complaints of back pain (although most patients do not have back pain).

"We believe that every child deserves the opportunity for early detection and appropriate intervention," says Stikeleather. "By working together to promote awareness and screening, we can make a significant impact in improving outcomes for those living with scoliosis."

National Scoliosis Center is a non-operative treatment center that offers Rigo Cheneau bracing, low-dose Imaging (Fairfax, VA only), collaboration with Schroth Physical Therapists, and support to patients. Offices are located in Fairfax, Virginia, Baltimore, Maryland and Houston, Texas (our newest facility) – all serve local patients as well as out-of-town patients.

