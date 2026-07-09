AAOS launches inaugural Orthopaedic Industry Report, analyzing market trends and future outlook

New AAOS report equips healthcare leaders with a clearer view of the trends reshaping orthopaedic care

ROSEMONT, Ill., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) today announced the release of its inaugural Orthopaedic Industry Report, a new market intelligence resource that synthesizes data and insights from across the continuum of orthopaedic care to help healthcare leaders understand the trends shaping the orthopaedic market and musculoskeletal care delivery.

Healthcare organizations across the orthopaedic landscape are navigating significant shifts in care delivery, workforce capacity, reimbursement and patient demand. Yet many of the data sources used to guide strategic decisions remain fragmented.

Developed by AAOS, the report brings together data and insights from across the orthopaedic ecosystem into a single resource. Drawing on claims data, demographic trends, registry insights and AAOS member intelligence, as well as advocacy perspectives and AAOS clinical practice guidelines, it provides an integrated view of the forces influencing orthopaedic care delivery.

Key findings highlighted in the report include:

Growing demand for musculoskeletal care driven by aging populations

Continued financial pressures related to reimbursement and rising costs

Ongoing migration of care to outpatient settings, including ambulatory surgery centers

Workforce challenges influencing staffing models and care delivery

Increasing adoption of technology across orthopaedic practice and care settings

The Orthopaedic Industry Report is intended as a strategic market intelligence resource and does not provide clinical guidance or replace AAOS clinical practice guidelines. As part of AAOS' broader portfolio of market intelligence offerings, it complements other resources designed to help orthopaedic leaders navigate an evolving healthcare landscape. The report will be updated annually.

Access the Orthopaedic Industry Report

About AAOS

With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level best treat patients daily. AAOS is the source of information on bone and joint conditions, treatments, and related musculoskeletal healthcare issues; and it leads the healthcare discussion on advancing quality.

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SOURCE American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons