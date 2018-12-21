Early Icewine Harvest builds anticipation for 24th Annual Niagara Icewine Festival

Ontario VQA wineries prepare for three weekends of Icewine festivities in January

VINELAND STATION, ON, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - In its 24th year, Niagara's Icewine Festival is one of Ontario's largest wine celebrations where wine lovers, cocktail fans, and foodies are sure to create sweet memories to last a lifetime. Ontarians and visitors are invited to discover an extraordinary collection of wine and culinary experiences while tasting Icewine, one of Canada's most treasured products. Experiences also offer the opportunity for consumers to discover Ontario's internationally-acclaimed VQA sparkling, red and white wines.

The Icewine celebrations kick off on Friday, January 11th with the Niagara Icewine Festival Northern Lights Gala at the Fallsview Casino Resort. Guests of this uniquely Canadian affair will enjoy VQA Icewine and table wines from 35 Niagara Peninsula wineries, and delicious food pairings crafted by the top chefs of Fallsview Casino Resort and live entertainment.

The Niagara Icewine Festival Discovery Pass also begins on January 11th and runs Friday – Sunday until January 27th. This program gives consumers the opportunity to choose eight wine and culinary pairings from a list of over 40 incredible VQA wineries along Wine Country Ontario's Wine Route.

Outdoor street celebrations start the same weekend, beginning with Twenty Valley's Winter WineFest in Jordan Village from January 11th – 13th, followed by the Niagara-on-the-Lake Icewine Festival from January 18th – 20th and 25th – 27th.

Twenty Valley Winter Winefest welcomes Chefs Connie DeSousa and John Jackson for the 'Sparkling Dinner' and the 'Icewine Brunch' and musicians Coleman Hell and Whitehorse to the Main Stage. Niagara-on-the-Lake is featuring the 'Sparkle and Ice Gala' hosted by the Sparkling Winos and the 'White on Ice Dinner'.

For full details on all Icewine Festival events, including how to purchase tickets and make travel arrangements, download the following Press Releases and event summaries for January 2019:

Quote

"What better way to celebrate one of Canada's most cherished products, Ontario VQA Icewine, than with a month-long festival that is quintessentially Canadian. From the Northern Lights Icewine Gala, to the outdoor street festivals in Niagara-on-the-Lake and Jordan, to exploring wine and culinary pairings along the Wine Route – the Niagara Icewine Festival is truly a remarkable celebration of all things Ontario VQA Icewine." Sylvia Augaitis, Executive Director of Marketing for the Wine Marketing Association of Ontario.

The Wine Marketing Association of Ontario is dedicated to promoting the VQA Wines of Ontario - both the vintners and the unique qualities of our authentic VQA wines that are made exclusively from 100% Ontario-grown grapes. Wine Country Ontario is dedicated to promoting Ontario's wine-growing regions - from the wines and wineries themselves to the complete experience of each destination: local cuisine, year-round activities and warm hospitality. Wine Country Ontario is a brand trademark of the Wine Marketing Association of Ontario.

