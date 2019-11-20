Early Intervention for Struggling First-Year College Students Helps Prevent Future Drop-Out, Says BeyondAdmissions ™

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the College Atlas (June 29, 2018) 30% of college freshman on average will drop-out after their first year and 56% will dropout before graduation. The early warning signs that a college freshman's normal struggles are beginning to feel insurmountable often show up as early as Thanksgiving break. The newness of the situation often leads to feelings of isolation and homesickness, or a dispiriting revelation about their major, such as a series of required math courses that sends them over the edge. The reasons students second-guess their choices are endless. The first-year experience often includes mild panic over campus culture, major, roommates, and even food options. With only a few months into the term, many decide that college just isn't for them.

In most cases, students struggle along until winter break. The extra time to adjust to a new environment, along with an extended home stay over break, helps to settle nerves and even the more disgruntled students begin to acclimate to college life. However, when the discomfort of the transition rises to an intolerable level and leads the student to shut down, it may be time to reach out for professional support.

As a certified B Corporation, BeyondAdmissions, Inc.™ uses principles of social entrepreneurship to create ongoing, affordable, and easily accessible support to address the challenges students encounter in college and uses a portion of its revenues to provide free in-kind services to those unable to pay for services on their own. The organization works closely with students to assess their specific challenges and provides evidence-based methods to promote motivation, self-advocacy, and a greater sense of contentment.

BeyondAdmissions, Inc.™ also provides parent workshops to help them strike the right balance between appropriate support and encouraging autonomy. Workshops help parents develop skills for effectively guiding a healthy transition to independence while fostering their young adult's ability to seek appropriate on-campus guidance when necessary.

When problems arise, early intervention can save a student and their family from anxiety, stress and disappointment. If you need support or for more information, please visit www.beyondadmissions.com

Press Contact: Dr. Joanne Valli-Meredith

Phone: 323.312.5838

Email: 229551@email4pr.com

Website: https://www.beyondadmissions.com/

SOURCE BeyondAdmissions, Inc.