Early Launch Metrics for TG Therapeutics' Briumvi in RMS Trail Those of Novartis' In-Class Competitor Kesimpta, According to Spherix Global Insights

Despite generally lower enthusiasm for Briumvi, half of neurologists anticipate trial in the next six months.

EXTON, Pa., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the U.S. commercial launch of TG Therapeutics' Briumvi (ublituximab-xiiy) on January 26th, 2023 for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS), patients gained access to the third therapy in the increasingly dominant anti-CD20 drug class. Briumvi joins established blockbusters Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) from Genentech and Kesimpta (ofatumumab) from Novartis in this class.

With Briumvi's later entrance onto the MS market, TG Therapeutics is positioning its brand for success by highlighting its distinct properties, particularly compared with Ocrevus. For example, Briumvi maintenance dosing requires a 1-hour IV infusion, compared with Ocrevus' 2-3.5-hour IV infusion. Notably, prior to launch, U.S. neurologists considered Briumvi's dosing profile to outperform Genentech's brand handily. TG Therapeutics also launched Briumvi at a lower annual wholesale acquisition cost (WAC) compared with all other disease-modifying therapy (DMT) brands, presumably in an effort to facilitate access.

At roughly one-month post-launch, two-thirds of neurologists/MS specialists (n=75) surveyed were aware of Briumvi's approval – a figure that is largely comparable to that for Kesimpta at the same time post-launch timeframe, although both lag that of Ocrevus. However, when compared with Novartis' subcutaneous anti-CD20 brand, fewer neurologists considered Briumvi to be a substantial advance over other MS agents. Additionally, neurologists considered fewer patients to be candidates for Briumvi than for Kesimpta.

Even with early launch metrics being overshadowed by those for Kesimpta, half of respondents anticipate Briumvi trial for RMS in six months' time. These data suggest room for TG Therapeutics' brand in the market, although its success will likely hinge on whether its value proposition resonates with prescribers. Spherix will probe neurologists on the importance of Briumvi's unique features and whether these drive use in the coming months, as well as their perceptions of TG Therapeutics' launch execution and support, particularly given that this is the company's first foray into the MS market.

