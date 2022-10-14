Early Launch Metrics Reveal an Impressive Start for Sanofi/Regeneron's Dupixent in Eosinophilic Esophagitis, According to Recent Research Conducted by Spherix Global Insights

Despite satisfaction among gastroenterologists and allergists who have trialed the drug, high patient out-of-pocket costs and reimbursement hassles could hamper future prescribing

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In May of 2022, Sanofi/Regeneron's Dupixent (dupilumab) was granted approval by the U.S. FDA to treat eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older, making the IL-4/13 inhibitor the first approved treatment for this debilitating disease. Spherix Global Insights' recent research via their Launch Dynamix™: Dupixent in EoE (US) service reveals swift uptake and unprecedented projected use of the brand at just three months post-approval. Indeed, nearly half of physicians (n=64 gastroenterologists and 10 allergists), sampled in September, report that they have already initiated trial of the drug in at least one EoE patient.

The vast majority of those reporting early experience also state that they are overall very satisfied with Dupixent. Indeed, the drug is poised to surpass other EoE treatments, with user-base projections expected to exceed 80% over the next six months, and brand share also anticipated to make substantial gains during that timeframe.

Though most surveyed physicians see Dupixent as an advance over existing treatment options, more than half acknowledge that Dupixent will be reserved for more severe patients who have failed other options and will likely be used as a third- or later-line agent. Key barriers for further penetration include patient out-of-pocket costs and insurance/reimbursement hassles. Specifically, one respondent stated, "well, elimination diet doesn't cost anything. If anything, it saves money. Some [proton] pump inhibitors are relatively cheap now that they're mostly generic and the budesonide slurry that we commonly use is generic as well, and then suddenly you've got a drug that costs thousands of dollars." Additionally, while less prohibitive to overall uptake, several respondents also note the subcutaneous injection administration and weekly dosing schedule could at some point also limit use as the agent continues to penetrate the market.

While Dupixent is undoubtedly filling a large unmet need in prescribers' EoE armamentarium, nearly one-third of respondents report that they have yet to see a Sanofi/Regeneron sales representative for the brand, an aspect that could potentially delay further uptake. Respondents specifically want the manufacturers and sales representatives to provide additional support navigating reimbursement hassles. One gastroenterologist suggests, "stay in close contact with my biologic coordinator, try to get patients access to this. Help, in any way, get the patient on the medication, whether it's financial, whether it's benefits verification, whatever it is."

Regardless of current barriers, Dupixent's status as the first-to-market treatment, well perceived safety profile, and sizeable stated candidate pool has poised the brand to alter the treatment landscape once again for patients suffering with auto-immune disease. Spherix will continue to monitor the adoption of Dupixent in EoE over the first eighteen months on the market, highlighting the brand's launch strategies and adoption patterns that will be key learnings for anyone with assets looking to enter the space.

About Launch Dynamix™

Launch Dynamix™ is an independent service providing a monthly benchmarking of newly launched products for the first eighteen months of commercial availability, augmented by a quarterly deep dive into patient types initiated, brand perceptions, promotional activity, and drivers and barriers to uptake. Learn more about our services here.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix Global Insights is a hyper-focused market intelligence firm that leverages our own independent data and expertise to provide strategic guidance, so biopharma stakeholders make decisions with confidence. We specialize in select immunology, nephrology, and neurology markets.

All company, brand or product names in this document are trademarks of their respective holders.

For more information contact:

Paul Zimmerman, Vice President, Insights

Email: [email protected]

www.spherixglobalinsights.com

SOURCE Spherix Global Insights