Early Look at Second Quarter Metrics for Phexxi® Reveals Strong Growth

SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) today provided a preliminary look at Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) data for the second quarter of 2021 and revealed new insights into the demographics of women who are using this hormone-free contraceptive method.

More than 14,000 Phexxi units were dispensed in the second quarter of 2021.

Over 5,400 healthcare providers prescribed Phexxi in the second quarter of 2021.

Over 7,000 healthcare providers have prescribed Phexxi since launch.

60% of new Phexxi users are between the ages of 18 to 34 years.

For more than 50% of women converting to Phexxi, their last prior contraceptive used was hormonal.

"The volume of women switching from hormonal birth control to Phexxi indicates a movement is happening," said Saundra Pelletier, Chief Executive Officer of Evofem Biosciences. "Women are seeking a healthy lifestyle and choosing Phexxi for hormone-free contraception is a natural fit."

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The Company launched its first FDA-approved commercial product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), in the United States in September 2020. The Company is evaluating lead product candidate EVO100 for the prevention of urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women in the ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial, 'EVOGUARD.' For more information, please visit evofem.com.

About PHEXXI

Phexxi is an on-demand method of birth control used to prevent pregnancy. Phexxi is not effective when used after sex. For more information about Phexxi, talk to your healthcare provider and see full Product Information, which is available at https://www.phexxi.com/themes/custom/phexxiDTC/dist/pdf/PhexxiUSPI.pdf.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Rare cases (0.36%) of bladder and kidney infection have been reported. If you have a history of urinary tract problems that keep coming back, you should not use Phexxi.

Contact your healthcare provider if you are experiencing genitourinary side effects such as vaginal burning, itching, discharge, genital discomfort (including in male partners), yeast infection, urinary tract infection or bacterial vaginosis.

Phexxi does not protect against any sexually transmitted infections, including HIV.

Please report side effects by contacting Evofem Biosciences toll-free at 1-833-EVFMBIO or contact FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward- looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements, or that could impair the value of Evofem Biosciences' assets and business, are disclosed in the Company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on March 4, 2021. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such factors. The Company does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

