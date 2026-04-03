Early Oral Cancer Detection Boosts Survival Rate; AAOMS Urges Self-Checks

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oral and oropharyngeal cancers account for roughly one death every hour in the United States, yet outcomes improve substantially when the disease is found early. During April's Oral Cancer Awareness Month, the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS) is encouraging the public to take two simple steps: perform a monthly self-exam and schedule regular screenings with a healthcare provider.

National statistics illustrate why awareness and early action matter. The National Cancer Institute estimates 59,660 new cases of oral cavity and pharynx cancer and 12,770 deaths in the United States in 2025. According to The Oral Cancer Foundation, the survival rate for early-stage oral cancers can reach 80 to 90 percent, reinforcing the value of recognizing warning signs and seeking timely evaluation.

"As specialists who diagnose and surgically treat diseases of the head, neck and mouth, oral and maxillofacial surgeons see the difference early detection can make," said Robert S. Clark, DMD, President of AAOMS. "Monthly self-exams and prompt evaluation of changes that don't resolve can help identify concerns earlier – when treatment is more likely to be successful."

Who is at risk?

Tobacco use and heavy alcohol consumption remain major risk factors for oral and oropharyngeal cancers. In addition, HPV-associated cancers of the oropharynx have increased over time, affecting some patients without traditional risk factors, including young, healthy, nonsmoking individuals.

Warning signs of oral cancer

If any of the following symptoms persist for more than two weeks, schedule an evaluation with a healthcare provider:

Red, white or black patches in the soft tissue of the mouth

A sore in the mouth that does not heal or bleeds easily

Lumps, swelling or hard spots in the mouth or neck

Difficulty swallowing, including feeling that food is caught in the throat

Persistent sore throat, hoarseness or difficulty swallowing

A firm, painless lump on the neck that does not go away

Chronic pain in one ear without an obvious cause

How to perform a self-examination

Using a bright light and mirror, AAOMS recommends this quick monthly check:

Remove any dentures. Look and feel inside the lips and the front of the gums. Tilt the head back to inspect and feel the roof of the mouth. Pull the cheeks out to inspect the sides and back gums. Stick out the tongue and examine the top, bottom and sides. Feel both sides of the neck and along the lower jaw for lumps or enlarged lymph nodes.

If any unusual lumps, sores or discolorations are discovered, do not ignore them. Seek prompt medical evaluation.

Take action

To learn more about oral cancer warning signs and screening, or to locate an oral and maxillofacial surgeon, visit MyOMS.org and use the Find a Surgeon directory.

"Raising awareness helps individuals recognize potential warning signs and take action sooner," Dr. Clark said. "Knowledge, regular self-exams and early evaluation can make a meaningful difference in outcomes and quality of life."

About AAOMS

The American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS) represents more than 9,000 oral and maxillofacial surgeons in the U.S. AAOMS surgeons specialize in treating diseases, injuries and defects of the mouth, jaw and face. Learn more at AAOMS.org.

Media Contact:

Jolene Kremer Associate Executive Director

Communications and Publications

American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons

847-233-4336 | [email protected]

For editors: AAOMS spokespersons are available for interviews about oral cancer warning signs and early detection. Download self-exam guidance and access the Find a Surgeon directory at MyOMS.org.

SOURCE AAOMS