Early Pilot Results Show Strong Engagement with Atlas Across Washington Department of Corrections

CARSON CITY, Nev. and TUMWATER, Wash., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strong early outcomes are being seen from a pilot program with the Washington Department of Corrections (WDOC) that expands access to Atlas, the digital delivery system of The Change Companies' evidence-based Interactive Journaling® approach.

The pilot, launched across four WDOC facilities, provides incarcerated individuals with digital access to behavioral health and personal development education. The initiative aligns with WDOC's broader goals of promoting rehabilitation, preparing individuals for successful reentry, and increasing access to evidence-based programming in secure, scalable formats. It also provides psychoeducational opportunities at scale during a time when treatment staff shortages across the corrections field as a whole are at an all-time high.

Since launching in early August, over 2,000 individuals have engaged with Atlas across four sites. In a 30-day review, survey results reflected exceptional engagement and satisfaction:

100% of participants reported that Interactive Journaling® in Atlas was helpful.

of participants reported that Atlas was helpful. 83% agreed that Atlas helped them work toward their treatment goals.

These findings underscore the potential for technology-supported programming to shorten programming waitlists, reduce barriers, enhance engagement, and help individuals build the cognitive and emotional skills needed for long-term success.

Expanding access to change

Through Atlas, participants can engage in journaling interventions covering topics such as anger management, substance use education, parenting, financial literacy, career exploration, reentry preparation and more. Each Journal uses The Change Companies' structured, experiential writing process, proven to foster reflection, motivation, and lasting behavior change.

The digital platform also allows individuals to access materials at their own pace, supplementing in-person programming and reducing waitlists for high-demand services.

"We're honored to partner with the Washington Department of Corrections to make person-centered curricula more accessible," said Nico Gimenez, co-CEO at The Change Companies. "These results show how digital tools like Atlas can enhance motivation, improve outcomes, and support the department's vision for safer communities."

