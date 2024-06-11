Early Registration for the 2024 Media Technology Summit Is Now Open

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SMPTE®, the home for media professionals, technologists, and engineers, has opened early registration for the 2024 Media Technology Summit, the Society's annual media technology conference that brings together global industry leaders to share their latest research findings and offer solutions to industry issues. This year's Summit will take place October 21-24 at the Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood, California.

Early bird pricing for this year's conference lasts from June 10 to July 31. Attendees will have access to peer-reviewed technical sessions, networking events, and panels on the industry's most pressing issues, as well as to the Solutions Hub and all the new features of this year's conference, like the Tech Trek and Foundation Sessions.

The Tech Trek will be guided, interactive exhibit tours showcasing technology discussed in the sessions. These tours will provide participants with an opportunity to experience technology firsthand, as well as the leaders who created it. Foundation Sessions are special presentations that teach core concepts to attendees, providing context for the rest of the technical presentations each day.

"The 2024 Media Technology Summit will have something for everyone," said Zandra Clarke, SMPTE Director of Membership and MTS Co-Chair. "Whether you want to learn, network, or further your career, the Summit is the place to do it. SMPTE has provided the tools to succeed in the industry. It's up to you to use them wisely."

