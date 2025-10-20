Early Registration Now Open for 4th Annual 5K at the Runway at Ontario International Airport

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lace up your running shoes and get ready to take off! Early registration is now open for Southern California's Ontario International Airport's (ONT) 4th Annual 5K at the Runway, returning on Saturday, February 14, 2026. The event offers a unique chance to run, jog or walk alongside one of the busiest runways in the country — all while supporting a great cause.

The 5K race will kick off at 8 a.m. from the National Guard hangar on the south side of the airfield, followed by a 1-mile family walk/run at 9:30 a.m. From 9-11 a.m., the celebration continues with a free community event featuring food trucks, entertainment, vendor booths and family-friendly activities.

"Where else can you run alongside the excitement of flight and the beauty of wide-open Southern California skies?" said Atif Elkadi, Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority. "The ONT 5K has become one of our most cherished traditions, uniting runners, walkers and families from all over the region in a truly unique SoCal airport experience."

Early registration is $50 for the 5K and $20 for the family walk/run through December 13. Fees increase to $55 and $25 afterward, and to $60 and $30 on race day.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the USO at ONT, the third largest USO in the nation, which supports thousands of service members each year as they travel through Ontario.

For more information and to register, visit flyOntario.com/5K.

