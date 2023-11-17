Early Review of 3Q23 Capex Forecasts: Webscale & CNNO

DUBLIN , Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Capex Forecast Check, 3Q23: Webscale & CNNO" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This note provides an early review of 3Q23 market growth and capex spending figures for two of the three operator segments we cover: webscale, and carrier-neutral.

The analysis is based on a review of over 80% of reporting companies in the two segments. Our official forecast for 2023 calls for $218B of capex for webscalers, and $39B for carrier-neutral operators (CNNOs).

Market figures through 3Q23 suggest actual capex is likely to be closer to $200B and $36B for the two segments, respectively. This is a small change, however, and the tech portion of webscale capex is rising modestly.

Moreover, new data from DigitalBridge makes clear that private equity-funded spend is strong in the data center CNNO market, helping to offset a weaker public CNNO market. Consequently, the vendor opportunity in selling to these two markets in 2023 is roughly the same size as forecast.



Key Topics Covered:

Summary

Introduction

Analysis

Carrier-neutral

Generative AI

Outlook

Appendix

List of Figures

Figure 1: Capex projection for Webscale and CNNO market (US$B), per 7/23 forecast

Figure 2: YoY revenue growth rates for Webscale's Big 4 providers

Figure 3: Capex for select* CNNOs in 3Q21-3Q23 (US$M)

