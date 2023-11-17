Early Review of 3Q23 Capex Forecasts: Webscale & CNNO

News provided by

Research and Markets

17 Nov, 2023, 21:15 ET

DUBLIN , Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Capex Forecast Check, 3Q23: Webscale & CNNO" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This note provides an early review of 3Q23 market growth and capex spending figures for two of the three operator segments we cover: webscale, and carrier-neutral. 

The analysis is based on a review of over 80% of reporting companies in the two segments. Our official forecast for 2023 calls for $218B of capex for webscalers, and $39B for carrier-neutral operators (CNNOs).

Market figures through 3Q23 suggest actual capex is likely to be closer to $200B and $36B for the two segments, respectively. This is a small change, however, and the tech portion of webscale capex is rising modestly.

Moreover, new data from DigitalBridge makes clear that private equity-funded spend is strong in the data center CNNO market, helping to offset a weaker public CNNO market. Consequently, the vendor opportunity in selling to these two markets in 2023 is roughly the same size as forecast.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Summary
  • Introduction
  • Analysis
  • Carrier-neutral
  • Generative AI
  • Outlook
  • Appendix

List of Figures

Figure 1: Capex projection for Webscale and CNNO market (US$B), per 7/23 forecast
Figure 2: YoY revenue growth rates for Webscale's Big 4 providers
Figure 3: Capex for select* CNNOs in 3Q21-3Q23 (US$M)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/op3odk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

United States Drug Safety and FDA Inspection Readiness Virtual Training Course: Learn Best Practices and Insights to Help Ensure Compliance

United States Drug Safety and FDA Inspection Readiness Virtual Training Course: Learn Best Practices and Insights to Help Ensure Compliance

The "US Drug Safety and FDA Inspection Readiness" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This training course is designed to...
Global Healthcare Digital Signage Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $15.21 Billion by 2030 - Targeted Advertising in Healthcare Gains Momentum

Global Healthcare Digital Signage Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $15.21 Billion by 2030 - Targeted Advertising in Healthcare Gains Momentum

The "Healthcare Digital Signage Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Hardware, Software), By Display Type (LCD, LED), By Type,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.