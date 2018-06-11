Early Reviews of Vikings Blade 2018 Latest Addition - the Crusader Adjustable Safety Razor

POINT PIPER, New South Wales, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vikings Blade safety razors has announced the upcoming release of a brand new adjustable safety razor model called "The Crusader", just in time for Prime Date 2018 on Amazon.com.

Vikings Blade The Crusader Adjustable Safety Razor Vikings Blade The Vulcan Safety Razor

Last year the leading Australian high-end grooming family boutique introduced a heavy-weight long-handled razor called "The Vulcan" and it quickly followed suit its predecessors (the Chieftain and Godfather razors) to occupy top 10 positions on the Amazon.com "Bestsellers" and "Most Wish For" safety razor lists. It looks like the Crusader will likely follow in its footsteps.

Adjustable razors are not something new. However, most adjustable razors on the market are still using the traditional 2-piece construction with few aggressiveness options, and until now not many vendors have truly created a phenomenal adjustable razor with the butterfly mechanism.

Seeing this gap in the market, Vikings Blade decided to be one of the first to venture into the abyss waiting ahead, not knowing if it will become another hit like their previous models.

Since January 2018, many early prototypes of the Crusader have been sent out to a group of Vikings Blade loyal customers and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive and they anticipate that the Crusader is going to be a massive hit. There has always been a gap in the Vikings Blade safety razor collection for a more aggressive shaver. It appears that this time they have found a way to fill this gap.



It is no secret that Vikings Blade creates, what most of reviewers on Amazon agree, next level designs and mechanics of their razors.

On the outset to a beginner, all safety razors are either 3-piece or butterfly and that is all there seems to be. However, Vikings Blade always strives to create their own tweaks, upgrades and tunes their razors to absolute perfection. How do they do this? A great amount of time, resources and constant communication with their customers are conducted by the two owners themselves to ensure every Vikings Blade razor will produce the most satisfying shaving experience.

Admittedly this is a very advanced razor due to its complex head structure and one-of-a-kind continuous aggressiveness adjustment band, Vikings Blade has warned customers that if they have no experience in handling a safety razor before, the Crusader may not be the one for them. So buyer beware, if you are looking for a mild shave or are new to shaving, start with The Chieftain and work your way up to this bad boy.

To all experienced shavers out there, The Crusader is your calling. The top knob will allow shavers to increase the baseplate gap and give it a more aggressive shave (for those who like to live life on the edge!)

Specifications of the razor are yet to be released. You will soon know what is in store so stay tuned. It has always been Vikings Blade's goal to continuously contribute to the wet shaving community, and they are always looking to create more new designs to serve other segments of the community. The Crusader is no exception.

For more information on the release date and exact specifications of The Crusader, visit www.VikingsBlade.com or email press@VikingsBlade.com.

Media contact:

Lars Henriksson

195882@email4pr.com

+85281932510

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/early-reviews-of-vikings-blade-2018-latest-addition---the-crusader-adjustable-safety-razor-300662391.html

SOURCE Vikings Blade

Related Links

http://www.vikingsblade.com

