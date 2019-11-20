Early Smartwatch Black Friday 2019 Deals: Best Early Fossil, Suunto, Galaxy, Apple & Garmin Smartwatch Deals Rated by Consumer Articles

BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All the best early smartwatch deals for Black Friday 2019 are being listed on this page. The team of deal trackers at Consumer Articles are updating their list of the top Fossil, Suunto, Galaxy, Garmin and other Android deals regularly. Find links to the latest deals below.

Best Smartwatch deals:

● Save 50% on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 - available at Sprint.com (Offer ends 1/9)

● Save up to 50% on Apple Watch Series 5 at Sprint.com - save on Apple Watch Series 5 Nike & Stainless Steel models

● Save up to 38% on a wide range of smartwatches at Amazon.com - click the link for live prices on popular versions like the Apple watch, Samsung Galaxy watch active and the smartwatch for Android

● Save up to 30% on Suunto smartwatches at Amazon.com - click the link for price updates on popular series like the Suunto 9 Durable Multisport GPS watch or Suunto Ambit3 Peak GPS Heart Rate Monitor

● Save up to 49% on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Amazon.com - select Samsung smartwatches are compatible with Samsung Smartphones, Android devices and IOS devices

● Save on a wide range of Fitbit activity trackers & smartwatches at the Fitbit official online store

● Save up to 49% on Fossil smartwatches for men and women on Amazon.com - Fossil offers touch screen watches that can be paired with cellphones and are compatible with Google, Android and IOS

● Save on a wide range of Garmin watches & activity trackers at the Garmin official store

● Save on Apple Watch Series 5, 4 & 3 smartwatches at Amazon - including instant savings on top-rated 38mm, 40mm, 42mm & 44mm Apple Watches and Apple Watch Bands

● Save up to 48% on select smartwatches at Walmart.com

Black Friday deals are time sensitive. Visit Amazon's Black Friday page and Walmart's Deal Drop page for their latest deals. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The advent of the smartwatch has changed the way people do things. It spells convenience as it has the ability to provide constant updates minus the cell phone. It offers a world of possibilities right at the user's fingertips. With a touch of the screen, access is granted to messages, GPS navigation, and a lot of other applications. The most popular smartwatch brands include Apple, Galaxy, Garmin, Suunto, and Fossil.

What is the significance of Black Friday? Black Friday was so-named for the increased revenue that retailers would generate over the Thanksgiving shopping season, which often generates them large profits and sends them 'into the black'.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate, Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Consumer Articles