Early-stage Swimm Hires Seasoned VP People, Keren Halperin to Scale Engineering in Preparation for Rapid Growth

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swimm, which provides developers with an auto-synced code documentation tool, has appointed Keren Halperin as VP People, to help scale the engineering team in a market with a shortage of developers, and find new talent to meet staffing needs, cultivating workplace and role culture at the company.

"Keren is phenomenal. We are incredibly lucky to welcome Keren, a respected expert to help us as we enter hyper-growth," said Oren Toledano CEO, and Co-Founder at Swimm. "There is so much to consider when building a tool that is intended to make developers' lives easier, and more efficient. Keren's research into developer communities and experience working with developers will be invaluable for the company as we go through this period of accelerated growth."

Halperin joins the company with vast experience from companies such as LivePerson, Feedvisor, and most recently was Chief of People at Namogoo, helping them position themselves as one of the best places to work for in the Israeli tech space. During her time at Namogoo, Halperin was involved in expanding territories, bringing on C-levels for creating an executive management team, and managing transformation from startup to to scale. During her tenure, Namogoo was ranked #1 as the Best Startup to Work For in Israel by Dun & Bradstreet (D&B) in 2019, and achieved the #2 spot in 2020.

"I'm excited at the prospect of Swimm and being a part of shaping how engineering teams share knowledge, document, onboard and grow while using a unique product like Swimm," said Halperin. "The incredible team at Swimm understands my role in helping both assemble the best possible team, by amplifying the values of the company to find diverse talent and making Swimm an awesome place to work around the globe - now in NY, Berlin and Tel Aviv."

About Swimm

Founded in 2019, Swimm solves a huge recurring pain for engineering teams, in seconds - building up R&D knowledge, and keeping it maintained and aligned with the code by integrating continuous documentation into the development lifecycle. Swimm's platform streamlines code-coupled content (documents, walkthroughs, guides and more) into the CI/CD, and keeps it up to date with a unique Auto-sync algorithm. That way, tribal knowledge and documentation stays with the source code, fresh and up to date every time code evolves.

