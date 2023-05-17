Early Toxicity Testing Global Market Report 2023: Stricter Regulations and Need for Alternative Non-Animal Testing Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Early Toxicity Testing Market by Technique, by Toxicity Endpoint, by End User - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Early Toxicity Testing (ETT) Market size was valued at USD 8.92 billion in 2022, and is predicted to reach USD 14.39 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.

The safety testing of new chemicals is now subjected to stricter global regulations. There is a greater focus on animal welfare and the adoption of alternative testing methods. This has led to the development of new and innovative toxicity testing methods that are faster, more accurate, and more cost-effective than before.

However, developing and validating new toxicity testing methods can be costly and time-consuming, which can limit their adoption and use by companies and organizations. This factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market.

On the contrary, there is a growing demand for alternative toxicity testing methods that can reduce animal testing and provide faster and more accurate results. This presents an opportunity to develop new and innovative testing methods, such as in vitro assays, organ-on-chip technology, and computational modeling. These factors are expected to create ample growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Segment Overview

The global early toxicity testing industry is segmented on the basis of technique, toxicity endpoint, end users, and region.

By technique, the market is classified into in vivo, in vitro, and in silico.

By toxicity endpoint, the market is divided into genotoxicity, dermal toxicity, skin toxicity, ocular toxicity, phototoxicity, and others.

By end user, the market is divided into pharmaceutical industry, cosmetic industry, chemical industry, food industry, and others.

By region, the market is classified into North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW.

Regional Analysis



Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the early toxicity testing industry

The Asia-Pacific region has been witnessing a significant growth in the early toxicity testing industry, due to the increasing demand for new drugs, the rising investments in research and development activities, and the growing awareness of animal welfare.

Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region has been attracting significant investments from leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, which are expanding their research and development activities in the region. The increasing number of contract research organizations (CROs) in the region is another factor contributing to the growth of the early toxicity testing industry.

Key Market Players

Leading players in the global early toxicity testing market include companies such as:

Eurofins Scientific

Wuxi Apptec

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Labcorp Drug Development

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Evotec AG

Recent Developments

April 2023

Agilent Technologies Inc. acquired Avida Biomed, a contract research organization specializing in vitro and in vivo toxicity testing, including ADME/DMPK studies. This acquisition will expand Agilent's capability in preclinical drug development, including early toxicity testing, and complement its existing portfolio of pharmaceutical research and development solutions.

February 2023

Evotec received a USD 159 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to support the development of innovative drug candidates. This funding will support the Company's R&D activities, equity investments, and the building of the new J.POD biologics manufacturing facility on Evotec's Campus Curie in Toulouse, France.

October 2022

Bio-Rad introduced anti-evolocumab antibodies for preclinical and clinical drug development. These new antibodies facilitate the study of Evolocumab, a monoclonal antibody used to lower cholesterol levels. They will also aid in developing novel therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The antibodies are designed to be highly specific and sensitive, making them valuable tools for researchers in drug discovery and development.

July 2022

Inotiv, Inc. acquired genetic toxicology assets from Merck's Bioreliance portfolio to expand its genetic toxicology testing capabilities. The acquisition includes two laboratories, first in Edinburgh, Scotland and another in Carlsbad, California. These laboratories specialize in genetic toxicology testing. This acquisition will enable Inotiv to provide additional genetic toxicology testing services to its clients. This will allow them to identify potential safety issues in their compounds and accelerate the development of safe and effective drugs.

July 2022

WuXi AppTec announced the setup of a global innovation center in Singapore, focusing on developing cutting-edge technologies and solutions, including AI and big data. Furthermroe it focuses on accelerating drug discovery and development. The center will also house the company's existing drug screening & profiling platform and preclinical development services.

KEY BENEFITS

The early toxicity testing market report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2023 to 2030. This analysis assists in identifying prevailing market opportunities.

The study comprises a deep-dive analysis of the early toxicity testing market trends, including current and future trends to depict prevalent investment pockets in the market.

The information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact on the early toxicity testing market is provided in the report.

The competitive analysis of the market players along with their market share in the early toxicity testing market is provided in the report.

The SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces model have been elaborated in the study.

The value chain analysis in the market study provides a clear picture of the role of stakeholders.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Early Toxicity Testing Market - Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1. Growth in Research and Development Activities

3.2.1.2. Growth in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Need for New Treatments

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1. Stringent Regulations

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1. Development of New Technologies

4. Market Share Analysis

4.1. Market Share Analysis of Top Early Toxicity Testing Providers, 2022

5. Global Early Toxicity Testing Market, by Technique

5.1. Overview

5.2. In Vivo

5.3. In Vitro

5.3.1 Global in Vitro Market, by Technique

5.3.1.1. Cell Culture Market, by Region

5.3.1.2. Pcr Market, by Region

5.3.1.3. Elisa Market, by Region

5.3.1.4. Western Blotting Market, by Region

5.3.1.5. Protein Binding Assays Market, by Region

5.4. In Silico

6. Global Early Toxicity Testing Market, by Toxicity Endpoints

6.1. Overview

6.2. Genotoxicity

6.3. Dermal Toxicity

6.4. Skin Toxicity

6.5. Ocular Toxicity

6.6. Phototoxicity

6.7. Others

7. Global Early Toxicity Testing Market, by End-user

7.1. Overview

7.2. Pharmaceutical Industry

7.3. Cosmetic Industry

7.4. Chemical Industry

7.5. Food Industry

7.6. Others

8. Global Early Toxicity Testing Market, by Region

9. Company Profiles

