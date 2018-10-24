Early Uber Alumni launching MainVest in Greater Boston Area

BOSTON, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you a local entrepreneur looking to start or grow your small business? MainVest has arrived to help.

Co-founded by early Uber and Grant Thornton employees, MainVest is launching in Massachusetts on October 22nd with a platform that lets any American, regardless of wealth or status, invest in small business in their backyards, neighborhoods, and beyond.

"We believe people should be able to make a living doing what they love. Unfortunately, access to capital is a primary factor limiting growth in the small business sector. Our mission is to break down these barriers and open up the investor market, especially for women and minority entrepreneurs who face prejudicial funding climates," said Nick Mathews, CEO and CoFounder of MainVest.

With MainVest, small businesses set up "Offerings", where they can pitch their greater communities on potential investments - not donations - resulting in local investors who become advocates and supporters of businesses in their portfolio. MainVest works directly with entrepreneurs to streamline the regulatory process and set up their offerings to allow for capital raises that accomplish long-term business goals.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to work with MainVest." says Rachel Miller, owner of NightShade Noodle Bar, a Vietnamese ramen concept restaurant raising on the platform at launch. "I appreciate that the platform allows anyone to support their community through investing in small businesses" For Rachel, MainVest serves as a bridge to both capital and better engagement with the greater Lynn community she's excited to serve. "MainVest has created a vehicle that lets a public eager to participate in bettering their community have a real chance to do so."

MainVest is regulated by FINRA and the SEC and will continue to support small businesses and communities beyond its initial launch. Anyone interested in investing locally into community-driven businesses can learn more at: www.mainvest.com

About MainVest

MainVest is a Regulation Crowdfunding Portal and Marketplace designed to connect local entrepreneurs looking for growth funding with investors in their community. We are dreamers with experienced backgrounds in launching disruptive ideas and reshaping the way Americans start and operate businesses.

Nick Mathews - CEO / Co-Founder

Coming off of nearly seven years of experience at Uber, Nicholas is an expert in GoToMarket Strategy and business operations for marketplaces, having played various roles at Uber, including launching Uber's marketing presence in New England, working on national business development initiatives, and going to market with every Uber core product, from UberBLACK to UberPOOL.

Ben Blieden - CFO / Co-Founder

An experienced financial analyst and CFA charterholder, Ben has 5 years of experience in business valuation, having assisted in the valuations of hundreds of businesses for companies across a multitude of industries. Ben brings integral financial experience to the team, including developing the EaRN note, allowing equity-alternative debt investments for small businesses.

Contact:

Nick Mathews

Nick@MainVest.com

81 Washington Street,

Suite 201-203,

Salem, MA 01970

